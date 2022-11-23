Frederick County's TransIT service is scheduled to hold a community meeting in Brunswick on Nov. 30 and another in Emmitsburg on Dec. 8, according to a press release.
TransIT is the government agency that provides public transportation, paratransit and commuter assistance in the county.
The meetings will be a chance for people to ask TransIT staff about the division's programs and services, provide feedback on the shuttles that run through their communities and apply to work for the division, the release states.
"Frederick County has changed a lot since these routes were created," Kendall Klosky Tiffany, the communications manager for TransIT, said in a phone interview.
The meeting in Brunswick will be at the City Park Building, 655 E. Potomac St., from 5 to 7 p.m.
The Brunswick and Jefferson shuttle runs Monday through Friday. It makes seven stops between the two municipalities and the Frederick Transit Center in downtown Frederick.
TransIT is also scheduled to hold a meeting at the Emmitsburg Town Office, 300A Seton Ave., from 4 to 6 p.m. on Dec. 8.
Twice per day on Monday through Friday, a shuttle runs from the Frederick Transit Center and makes seven stops in Emmitsburg and Thurmont.
