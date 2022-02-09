Officials in Loudoun County, Virginia — which reaps hundreds of millions in tax revenue from its data centers each year — are split over how proposals from companies such as Amazon Web Services to build data centers in Maryland could influence Loudoun’s ability to grow its tax base.
A $30 billion proposal for Amazon to build data centers — high-security warehouses that organizations and companies use to store and process massive amounts of data — fell through last year in Frederick County, which borders Loudoun County to the south along the Potomac River. Frederick County officials said talks between Amazon and county government ceased after the two parties failed to reach an agreement on the project’s timeline.
Data centers have been an integral part of Loudoun County’s tax revenue since officials began aggressively pursuing developments from companies like Amazon roughly 15 years ago, said Buddy Rizer, director of economic development in Loudoun County.
“Obviously it’s been transformative for us,” Rizer said. “I think it’s unrealistic to say that there’s not going to be benefit to other communities moving forward.”
Loudoun County is expecting more than $500 million in revenue from data centers this year, with Amazon’s roughly 70 facilities contributing a large share of that, he said previously. But Loudoun County is running out of land for attracting proposals, Rizer said. He wants communities outside of Loudoun, including those in Maryland, to benefit from the tax revenue data centers can bring.
Rizer said there are plots of land close to his house in Brunswick — one of three Frederick County communities Amazon was interested in — that would be ideal for a data center development.
Loudoun County Supervisor Caleb Kershner (R), however, said he’s worried about competition in places like Frederick County causing Loudoun to miss out on future data center proposals and the additional growth they would bring to the county.
“There are huge tracks of land in Frederick and Prince William [County, Virginia], which are being looked at right now, and looked at rezoning, which is going to take a significant amount of this industry away from us,” Kershner, who represents the Catoctin District in the rural part of the county, said during a Feb. 1 Board of Supervisors meeting.
Rizer, though, said even if a company built data centers in Frederick County, it doesn’t mean the company would stop investing in Loudoun County.
“As the godfather of data center alley, that’s my opinion,” said Rizer, noting that the county’s Ashburn-Dulles corridor is home to the largest cluster of data centers in the country, prompting the nickname “data center alley."
