In a meeting Wednesday with state Department of Transportation officials, leaders from Frederick County, the city and the county’s delegation to Annapolis once again conveyed the expansion of U.S. Route 15 as their top transportation priority.
From September to November, state officials are updating leaders and constituents in each of Maryland’s 23 counties and Baltimore city on Gov. Larry Hogan’s latest six-year capital budget for transportation projects.
“We crafted this budget to invest in preserving our aging infrastructure, delivering projects to support Maryland’s economic recovery and creating a shelf of projects for the next generation,” Maryland Transportation Secretary Greg Slater said in a news release following the meeting.
The $16.4 million capital budget will be used to fund transportation projects across the state, including expanding U.S. 15 through the city of Frederick, between Interstate 70 and Md. 26 — a long-standing bottleneck for congestion that has been a top priority in the county for years, officials said. According to county documents, the stretch of highway is over traffic capacity in both directions and during both morning and afternoon congestion peaks.
The state has allocated $10.7 million for the design portion of the process, which will take about three years, said Karen Fiasco, acting deputy communications director for the State Highway Administration. The design stage includes all steps prior to the start of construction, she added.
County Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer, D, speaking on behalf of County Executive Jan Gardner, D, asked that transportation officials include funding for the project beyond the design stage as soon as possible.
“Without this increased capacity along Route 15, there will be significant bottlenecks,” Keegan-Ayer said. “It will only continue to get worse as traffic increases in our region.”
Alleviating traffic congestion not only saves drivers time and money, it also improves public safety, quality of life and economic development in the county, Del. Carol Krimm, D-District 3A, said in an interview with The Frederick News-Post prior to the meeting.
“When you have people sitting in traffic, everything is affected by that,” said Krimm, the vice chair for the state’s subcommittee on transportation and the environment.
Along with Sen. Michael Hough, R-District 4, Krimm previously met with the transportation secretary to ask for funding to upgrade U.S. 15 through the city of Frederick to relieve traffic congestion, according to a Sept. 7 release from the senator’s office.
The expansion is also the top transportation priority for Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor, who said the project would better connect the city to mass transit sites and expand access to local jobs and retail.
Also among the county’s priorities was funding for the widening of Md. 85, from Ballenger Creek to Guilford Drive, to support redevelopment opportunities and improved motorist safety. Funding to add two lanes along Md. 194 between Md. 26 and Devilbiss Bridge Road and the final phase of an Interstate 70 project that would be focused on freight movement were included in the county’s highway priorities as well.
Moreover, county leaders requested funding for transit and local bus infrastructure to better connect residents who are disabled or living in rural parts of the county to the resources of the city and more urban and suburban areas.
“Frederick County’s population density and our geography creates a situation where many residents, particularly those in our rural communities, feel that they are unable to access sufficient transit options for such trips that we all take for granted, such as trips to medical appointments, grocery shopping and other options for shopping,” Keegan-Ayer, again speaking on behalf of the county executive, said during the meeting.
The county’s transit priorities included funding for expanding paratransit service, for increasing connector services and for providing rural areas with transit options.
The final transportation priority featured a proposal for commuter bus services to improve travel between Frederick and the Washington, D.C., area.
Frederick County was the seventh stop for transportation officials as they provide updates on the latest six-year capital budget. After receiving feedback from the counties, the department will finalize the state’s plan to present to the General Assembly in January.
