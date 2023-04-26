A virtual forum hosted by the Frederick County Health Department on Tuesday was rescheduled after the meeting was bombarded by users who shouted racist epithets, made verbal threats and shared graphic images.
Health officials and community members had convened to discuss the findings of a recent report on Black maternal health disparities in Frederick County. The disruption ended the meeting less than 30 minutes in.
On Wednesday afternoon, state and county officials released statements condemning the disruption, with some connecting the racist behaviors exhibited to findings of the study, which identifies systemic racism as a root cause of disparities in negative health outcomes for Black mothers.
“Last night’s experience was hurtful. It confirms for us why we need to be explicit calling out racism as the issue here,” Danielle Haskins, the director of the Frederick County Health Department’s Equity Office, said in a statement. “It’s not the race of the Black moms that’s an issue; it’s the structure and culture that continues to cause trauma and damage.”
Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater and members of Maryland’s state delegation from District 3 also released statements criticizing the disruption.
In a joint statement, the state lawmakers — Sen. Karen Lewis Young, Del. Ken Kerr, Del. Kris Fair and Del. Karen Simpson — condemned the disruption and emphasized the importance of calling out racist actions, while offering support for the groups who contributed to the study.
“Attendees were subjected to the worst vitriol in our society and will bear the scars of what they witnessed for a long time,” the state lawmakers’ statement says. “The use of hateful, vile language and imagery has no place in our society, particularly on a community call designed to help build bridges and educate the public.”
“In order to drive more positive Black maternal health outcomes, we must acknowledge that racism is a public health crisis,” Fitzwater said in her statement. “The findings in the Frederick County Black Maternal Health Disparity Study characterize Black maternal health disparities in terms of specific outcomes, like the conceptual framework to get to the root cause of these disparities. I am disgusted that someone would disrupt a session revealing these findings and next steps on how the County can do better.”
The health department has not announced a date for rescheduling the forum.