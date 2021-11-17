Though the 2022 elections are still a year away, dozens of candidates have already filed candidacies to represent Frederick County constituents at the local, state and federal level. Here's a rundown of who has filed with the Maryland Board of Elections thus far:

County Executive Candidates

Current executive is Jan Gardner (D), who is term limited. Gardner won more than 52 percent of the vote in 2018.

Democrats

  • Daryl A. Boffman 
  • Kai John Hagen 

Republicans

  • Michael Hough 

County Council Candidates

At Large

Current seat holders are Councilman Kai Hagen (D) – who in March filed to run for county executive – and Councilman Phil Dacey (R). Hagen was the lead vote getter in 2018 with more than 24 percent, followed by Dacey with more than 23 percent.

Democrats

  • John Funderburk 

Republicans

  • Casie Change 

District 1

Current seat holder is Councilman Jerry Donald (D), who won nearly 51 percent of the 2018 vote.

Democrats

  • No candidates listed

Republicans

  • No candidates listed

District 2

Current seat holder is Councilman Steve McKay (R), who in 2018 won almost 57 percent of the vote.

Democrats

  • No candidates listed

Republicans

  • No candidates listed

District 3

Current seat holder is Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer (D), who in 2018 won more than 64 percent of the vote.

Democrats

  • Jazmin Di Cola 

Republicans

  • No candidates listed

District 4

Current seat holder is Councilwoman Jessica Fitzwater (D), who has announced plans to run for county executive but had yet to file as of Wednesday. Fitzwater won nearly 62 percent of the vote in 2018.

Democrats

  • No candidates listed

Republicans

  • Chaz Packan 

District 5

Current seat holder is Councilman Michael Blue (R), who in 2018 won nearly 64 percent of the vote.

Democrats

  • No candidates listed

Republicans

  • Mason Carter 

Maryland Senate Candidates

District 3

Current seat holder is Sen. Ron Young (D), who in November announced plans to retire at the end of his term. Young won nearly 59 percent of the county vote in 2018. The state senator endorsed his wife, Del. Karen Lewis Young (D), to succeed him.

Democrats

  • Karen Lewis Young 

Republicans

  • Angela Ariel McIntosh 

District 4

Current seat holder is Sen. Michael Hough (R), who in May filed to run for Frederick county executive. Hough won more than 59 percent of the county vote in 2018.

Democrats

  • No candidates listed

Republicans

  • Stephen Barrett
  • William “Bill” Folden

Maryland House of Delegate Candidates

District 3A

Current representatives include Rep. Carol Krimm (D) and Del. Karen Lewis Young, who in July filed for the county’s District 3 state senate seat. Both delegates won their seats with more than 31 percent of the county vote in 2018.

Democrats

  • Kris Fair 
  • William “Billy” Reid 
  • Karen Simpson 
  • Tarolyn C. Thrasher

Republicans

  • Justin Wages 

District 3B

Current representative is Del. Ken Kerr (D), who in 2018 won more than 52 percent of the county vote.

Democrats

  • No candidates listed

Republicans

  • John A. Distel 

District 4

Current representatives include Del. Dan Cox (R), Del. Barrie Ciliberti (R) and Del. Jesse Pippy (R). In 2018, Cox was the lead vote getter with more than 20 percent, followed by Ciliberti with more than 19 percent and Pippy with just over 19 percent. Cox filed in September to run for governor, Ciliberti filed in August for reelection, Pippy withdrew in September from the District 4 state senate race.

Democrats

  • No candidates listed

Republicans

  • Heath S. Barnes 
  • Colt M. Black 
  • Barrie S. Ciliberti
  • April Fleming Miller
  • William Valentine 

Congressional candidates

District 6

Current seat holder is Rep. David Trone (D), who in 2018 won more than 60 percent of the Frederick County vote. The district encompasses Allegany, Garrett and Washington counties and parts of Frederick and Montgomery counties.

Democrats

  • Ben Smilowitz
  • Carleah M. Summers

Republicans

  • Jonathan Jenkins
  • Neil C. Parrott 
  • Robert Poissonnier

District 8

Current seat holder is Rep. Jamie Raskin (D), who in 2018 won nearly 42 percent of the Frederick County vote. The district includes parts of Carroll, Frederick and Montgomery counties.

Democrats

  • No candidates listed

Republicans

  • No candidates listed

