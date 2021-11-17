Though the 2022 elections are still a year away, dozens of candidates have already filed candidacies to represent Frederick County constituents at the local, state and federal level. Here's a rundown of who has filed with the Maryland Board of Elections thus far:
County Executive Candidates
Current executive is Jan Gardner (D), who is term limited. Gardner won more than 52 percent of the vote in 2018.
Democrats
- Daryl A. Boffman
- Kai John Hagen
Republicans
- Michael Hough
County Council Candidates
At Large
Current seat holders are Councilman Kai Hagen (D) – who in March filed to run for county executive – and Councilman Phil Dacey (R). Hagen was the lead vote getter in 2018 with more than 24 percent, followed by Dacey with more than 23 percent.
Democrats
- John Funderburk
Republicans
- Casie Change
District 1
Current seat holder is Councilman Jerry Donald (D), who won nearly 51 percent of the 2018 vote.
Democrats
- No candidates listed
Republicans
- No candidates listed
District 2
Current seat holder is Councilman Steve McKay (R), who in 2018 won almost 57 percent of the vote.
Democrats
- No candidates listed
Republicans
- No candidates listed
District 3
Current seat holder is Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer (D), who in 2018 won more than 64 percent of the vote.
Democrats
- Jazmin Di Cola
Republicans
- No candidates listed
District 4
Current seat holder is Councilwoman Jessica Fitzwater (D), who has announced plans to run for county executive but had yet to file as of Wednesday. Fitzwater won nearly 62 percent of the vote in 2018.
Democrats
- No candidates listed
Republicans
- Chaz Packan
District 5
Current seat holder is Councilman Michael Blue (R), who in 2018 won nearly 64 percent of the vote.
Democrats
- No candidates listed
Republicans
- Mason Carter
Maryland Senate Candidates
District 3
Current seat holder is Sen. Ron Young (D), who in November announced plans to retire at the end of his term. Young won nearly 59 percent of the county vote in 2018. The state senator endorsed his wife, Del. Karen Lewis Young (D), to succeed him.
Democrats
- Karen Lewis Young
Republicans
- Angela Ariel McIntosh
District 4
Current seat holder is Sen. Michael Hough (R), who in May filed to run for Frederick county executive. Hough won more than 59 percent of the county vote in 2018.
Democrats
- No candidates listed
Republicans
- Stephen Barrett
- William “Bill” Folden
Maryland House of Delegate Candidates
District 3A
Current representatives include Rep. Carol Krimm (D) and Del. Karen Lewis Young, who in July filed for the county’s District 3 state senate seat. Both delegates won their seats with more than 31 percent of the county vote in 2018.
Democrats
- Kris Fair
- William “Billy” Reid
- Karen Simpson
- Tarolyn C. Thrasher
Republicans
- Justin Wages
District 3B
Current representative is Del. Ken Kerr (D), who in 2018 won more than 52 percent of the county vote.
Democrats
- No candidates listed
Republicans
- John A. Distel
District 4
Current representatives include Del. Dan Cox (R), Del. Barrie Ciliberti (R) and Del. Jesse Pippy (R). In 2018, Cox was the lead vote getter with more than 20 percent, followed by Ciliberti with more than 19 percent and Pippy with just over 19 percent. Cox filed in September to run for governor, Ciliberti filed in August for reelection, Pippy withdrew in September from the District 4 state senate race.
Democrats
- No candidates listed
Republicans
- Heath S. Barnes
- Colt M. Black
- Barrie S. Ciliberti
- April Fleming Miller
- William Valentine
Congressional candidates
District 6
Current seat holder is Rep. David Trone (D), who in 2018 won more than 60 percent of the Frederick County vote. The district encompasses Allegany, Garrett and Washington counties and parts of Frederick and Montgomery counties.
Democrats
- Ben Smilowitz
- Carleah M. Summers
Republicans
- Jonathan Jenkins
- Neil C. Parrott
- Robert Poissonnier
District 8
Current seat holder is Rep. Jamie Raskin (D), who in 2018 won nearly 42 percent of the Frederick County vote. The district includes parts of Carroll, Frederick and Montgomery counties.
Democrats
- No candidates listed
Republicans
- No candidates listed
