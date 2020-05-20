Frederick Alderman Roger Wilson has been elected as the new president of Frederick County's chapter of the Maryland Municipal League after serving as vice president since 2017.
Wilson will replace the current chapter president, Brunswick Mayor Jeffrey Snoots, in June. Brunswick Councilman Vaughn Ripley will become vice president.
Along with being an alderman since 2018, Wilson previously worked as director of Government Affairs and Policy for County Executive Jan Gardner, before leaving the position in November.
The MML represents 157 municipal and two special taxing districts in the state.
