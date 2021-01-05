After more than three years, a long-running urban reconstruction project in Jefferson has been completed.
Maryland’s State Highway Administration announced last week that the $7.3 million project that includes new sidewalks and a traffic signal along Md. 180 in Jefferson was substantially finished.
The project, which began in the fall of 2017, included new sidewalks that comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, upgraded drainage systems and new curbs and gutters in addition to a new traffic signal, roadway resurfacing and landscaping.
The work on Md. 180 stretched from Broad Run Road to Old Holter Road.
In an SHA release, Maryland Department of Transportation Secretary Greg Slater thanked Jefferson residents and businesses for their participation in planning the process and their patience during the work. Slater said the project would enhance the community for decades to come.
Some final touches still need to be done, and landscaping may be finished in the spring, depending on temperatures, according to the release.
Frederick County Councilman Jerry Donald, who represents the area, said the project really does beautify the community and the new sidewalks look great.
Donald said he had just talked to a Jefferson resident on Tuesday who was excited that the project is finished.
While the work went longer than expected, the project does a nice job of tying the older and newer parts of Jefferson together, Donald said.
This is the second such project in Donald’s district to be finished in recent months. A four-year, $18 million project to make improvements to Main Street in Middletown was finished in October.
