Frederick County has identified a location for its crisis stabilization center and should be ready to start accepting patients by the end of next summer, County Executive Jan Gardner said at a news conference on Tuesday.

The county is not yet ready to say which specific building will house the center, since the structure is currently occupied, Gardner said. But, she added, it is a space on the county’s campus on Montevue Lane.

phydeaux994
phydeaux994

I had doubts but Trone has turned out to be an A1 Representative for his constituents. We need him to stay around. Wish they were all as good as he is.

