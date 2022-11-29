Veteran Receives Medal 1 file
World War II veteran Carl Felton shows the French Legion of Honor medal at his son's home in New Market. Felton was awarded the medal for his service during the D-Day invasion of Normandy, France.

 Staff file photo by Katina Zentz

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday will present the highest honor France has to offer to two Frederick County veterans who helped liberate the country during World War II.

The two veterans, 98-year-old Samuel Davis and 96-year-old Carl Felton, are among other honorees who will be declared knights in the Legion of Honor at the French Embassy in Washington, D.C.

Fredginrickey

Congratulations, an honor justly deserved.

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Congratulations! Well deserved!

