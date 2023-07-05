Dan Cox, the former Republican gubernatorial candidate, made allegations of fraud after a statement that seemingly confirmed his candidacy for Maryland's 6th congressional district appeared on the Federal Election Commission website.
The FEC paperwork listed the same address used by Cox during his 2022 campaign, but Cox posted several tweets claiming that the filing was fraudulent.
Though Cox did not respond to the Frederick News-Post's request for comment, the FEC website indicates that the politician on Tuesday submitted a report seeking to terminate "Dan Cox for U.S. Congress" — the principal committee designated in the original filing.
According to the Maryland State Board of Elections, two Democrats and three Republicans have filed for the office, which is currently held by Democrat David Trone. Cox is not listed as a 2024 candidate on the BOE's website.
Josh Kurtz of Maryland Matters was the first to report this story. Cox told the news outlet that he and his wife are still discussing whether or not he will seek federal office next fall.
“We didn’t make a decision,” he said. “I’d like to know who did this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.