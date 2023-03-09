WASHINGTON — A group of Democratic federal lawmakers from Maryland, including U.S. Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, has urged the Federal Communications Commission to improve broadband mapping data accuracy for the state.

“Guaranteeing all Americans access to affordable, reliable, high-speed internet is a shared goal, and we appreciate the FCC’s commitment to this endeavor,” the lawmakers said in a letter Tuesday to the FCC. “To that end, we urge your agency to update and improve its broadband mapping data based on the feedback from our state’s broadband office.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription