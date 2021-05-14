U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) has named Ken Oldham, president and CEO of the United Way of Frederick County, his 8th District Hero of the Week for the nonprofit’s work assisting families with the federal Child Tax Credit and for offering free tax assistance.
The tax credit could help up to 110,500 children and 36,700 households in the 8th District, which includes most of the northern half of Frederick County, according to a news release. The average credit is around $2,500 per family.
Those who earn less than $75,000 or are married and file a joint return of less than $150,000 qualify for the credit. Free tax assistance is also available through United Way for those who make $57,000 or less per year.
“United Way has really been on the ground working so hard to get us through the nightmare of COVID-19 and to support all of our families,” Raskin said in a conversation with Oldham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.