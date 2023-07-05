A form that named former Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox as a candidate for Maryland’s 6th congressional district has been moved to a list of unverified filings, according to the Federal Election Commission website.
The paperwork, dated July 3, listed the same address used by Cox during his 2022 campaign for governor, but Cox posted several messages on Twitter on July 4 saying that the filing was fraudulent.
Cox declined on Thursday to comment further to The Frederick News-Post.
The FEC website indicates that on Tuesday he submitted a report seeking to terminate “Dan Cox for U.S. Congress,” the principal committee designated in the original filing.
According to the Maryland State Board of Elections, two Democrats and three Republicans have filed for the 6th District seat currently held by Democrat David Trone, who is running for U.S. Senate next year. Cox is not listed as a 2024 candidate on the BOE’s website.
Others have announced their candidacy, but not filed yet. The deadline to file for candidacy is Feb. 9, 2024.
Josh Kurtz of Maryland Matters was the first to report on the federal filing and Cox’s reaction to it.
Cox told the news outlet that he and his wife are still discussing whether or not he will seek federal office next fall.
The 2024 primary election will take place on May 14, 2024, and the general election will be held on Nov. 5, 2024.
(4) comments
MAGA is as MAGA does.
To those from Montgomery County - Ficker - no need to say more
Is he saying there is a conspiracy? I get the feeling that he is just a really bad lawyer.
This guy just gets better and better.
