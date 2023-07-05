Dan Cox
form that named former Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox as a candidate for Maryland’s 6th congressional district has been moved to a list of unverified filings, according to the Federal Election Commission website.

The paperwork, dated July 3, listed the same address used by Cox during his 2022 campaign for governor, but Cox posted several messages on Twitter on July 4 saying that the filing was fraudulent.

armillary
MAGA is as MAGA does.

Reader1954

To those from Montgomery County - Ficker - no need to say more

threecents
Is he saying there is a conspiracy? I get the feeling that he is just a really bad lawyer.

richardlyons

This guy just gets better and better.

