Rails-to-Trails west of Main Street Mount Airy

The location of a railroad line that was purchased by the town of Mount Airy in 2021 for conversion to a public trail.

 Map from ECS Mid-Atlantic LLC

The federal government paid $300,000 to a group of Mount Airy landowners who argued that they were owed compensation after the town started converting a railroad line running through their properties into a public trail.

CSX Transportation is the former owner of the railroad line, which is south of Prospect Road. In April 2021, the company filed a request with the federal Surface Transportation Board to abandon CSX’s right to use the land adjacent to the line.

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

So if I understand correctly, the Surface Transportation Board neglected to follow Maryland state law. Instead of returning the ROW to the adjacent landowners, the board allowed Mount airy to purchase it. Due to that mistake, the federal government had to reimburse the landowners.

Had the board followed the law, the ROW would have reverted to the landowners, and from the tone of the article, the trail never would have been built.

A cynical person might suspect that the board's actions were not accidental. Either that, or the town got very lucky.

$300,000 - 10% = $270K. If split equally, that's $45,000(!) per plaintiff. $45K for a piece of land 75' by their lot width. Seems excessive.

Oh well, it's only taxpayer money -- right? It's not like the U.S. is in serious debt. Oh wait:

https://www.usdebtclock.org/index.html?taxpayer

Granted, $300,000 is negligible compared to our almost $33Trillion national debt, but whatever the amount, we all must pay it back.

But hey, it's a win for the landowners, the town, and the law firm. [rolleyes]

Plumbum
Plumbum

I see your point, but, this is why it’s critical that leadership be honest and ethical and play by the rules. To prevent such settlements. Do it right from the start and there won’t be payouts and lawyers.

Whether it’s a small town, a HOA, or a county govt.

