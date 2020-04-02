Nearly 60 percent of Rosemont residents have filled out the 2020 Census, the highest completion rate of the Frederick County municipalities.
April 1 marked Census Day. Although not the final deadline to fill out the 2020 census, the day is considered the big push to get people to fill out the nine-question survey for each household.
The day also marks the point in the time considered by the census, which means the census wants to know how many people are in a household on April 1, according to the Census Bureau.
After April 1, people can still fill out the census. If a person has not filled it out by the end of May, they can expect a knock on the door from census takers who will interview households to make sure they are included. This could change depending on the COVID-19 pandemic.
The deadline for self-response is Aug. 14, said Malcolm Furgol, director of Community Impact, with United Way of Frederick County.
The 2020 Census was the first time that the census would be conducted fully online, although there were some paper copies if needed.
Overall, 48.5 percent of Frederick County filled out the census, with 47.3 percent of Frederick residents filling the survey out online. In 2010, the last census year, 75 percent of the county responded, according to the Census Bureau.
“I am thrilled to see that we are approaching a 50% response rate for Frederick County for the 2020 Census,” Furgol said in an email. “With 19 weeks left until the self-response deadline of August 14, I think we are well on our way to surpassing the 75% response rate from the 2010 Census.”
Five of the county’s municipalities — Brunswick, Burkittsville, Emmitsburg, Frederick and New Market — have response rates below 50 percent.
Emmitsburg had the lowest with 40.8 percent. In 2010, 52.6 percent of Emmitsburg residents responded to the census.
Going forward, there will be a focus on increasing the number of respondents in Frederick, which had a 43.6 percent response rate, Furgol said. He also encouraged parents to get their children, currently unable to attend school due to COVID-19, involved in filling out the survey.
“I believe the message is resonating that taking a few minutes to complete the Census is the easiest, fastest and most effective free way everyone can help our community during these difficult times,” Furgol said in his email. “We will need every resource we can muster to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, and ensuring our share of federal resources is more important than ever. The Census is how we do that.”
