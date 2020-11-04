Historic, divisive, and still now undecided, the 2020 presidential election has been a roller coaster.
With Election Day over and with the presidency still unclear, attention turns to ballot counting in a handful of key battleground states.
Biden to address results; Trump to request Wisconsin recount
Update 1:30 p.m.: WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden will address the election results Wednesday afternoon, even as it remains too early for The Associated Press to call the presidential race.
The Democratic presidential candidate will issue a televised address in Wilmington, Delaware. He’s been watching the returns come in with family from his home there.
Biden’s campaign manager expressed confidence in an eventual win for Democrats during a call with reporters earlier Wednesday, pointing to their projections of the outcome in Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania.
But the AP is not calling the presidential race yet because neither candidate has secured the 270 Electoral College votes needed for victory. The AP called Arizona for Biden, but several key states remain too early to call: Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, North Carolina and Nevada.
The Trump campaign issued a statement Wednesday saying it would request a recount in Wisconsin.
“Despite ridiculous public polling used as a voter suppression tactic, Wisconsin has been a razor thin race as we always knew that it would be,” campaign manager Bill Stepien said in a statement. “There have been reports of irregularities in several Wisconsin counties which raise serious doubts about the validity of the results. The President is well within the threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so.”
Officials have not released a final tally yet in the state.
As it stands, Biden has 238 electoral votes, while Trump has 214.
After tense night, election mystery remains for media
Update: 10:45 a.m.: After an extraordinary night of shifting vote counts and a rebuke of President Donald Trump, news organizations kept vigil Wednesday as Americans waited to learn who their next president would be.
For weeks, media outlets had warned that Americans would need patience on election night and beyond, and that turned out to be their most accurate prediction.
“We don't know who the next president of the United States will be,” CNN's John Berman told viewers shortly before 10 a.m. EST on Wednesday.
The overnight hours featured the stunning scene of journalists immediately refuting Trump after he stood behind a White House podium and complained it was “a major fraud on our nation” that he hadn't been declared the winner.
NBC News' Savannah Guthrie broke into Trump's statement to tell viewers that several of Trump's statements were untrue. “The fact of the matter is we don't know who won the election,” she said.
CBS News’ Norah O’Donnell said Trump was “castrating the facts” by “falsely claiming that he has won the election and disenfranchising millions of voters whose ballots have not been counted.”
“This is an extremely flammable situation and the president just threw a match into it,” said Fox News Channel’s Chris Wallace.
Biden takes a slim lead over Trump in key battleground state of Michigan
Update: 10 a.m.: The nation awoke to uncertainty Wednesday, as Joe Biden captured a slim lead in Michigan and began slowly closing the gap with President Trump in other key battlegrounds as election officials warned it could be days before the outcome of the presidential race is clear.
As the vote count resumes under the specter of an exhausting legal brawl, the fate of the election rests on a couple million uncounted ballots in a handful of states including Nevada, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia.
Hours after Trump tried to declare victory in the early morning by falsely claiming that he had built an insurmountable lead, the slow counting of mail votes and in-person ballots in Democratic Party strongholds showed the race in those places is very much a toss-up.
Michigan and Wisconsin officials expressed confidence that most of their count would be completed Wednesday, but in other states, including the key battleground of Pennsylvania, the tallying could stretch on for days.
In Michigan, Biden captured a slim lead of approximately 10,000 votes as tallies were updated from the state's major metropolitan areas, which were believed to lean Democratic. Election officials said hundreds of thousands of outstanding ballots from the state's largest cities would likely be reported by the end of the day.
Wisconsin was another toss-up, with Biden amassing a lead of 20,000 votes by early morning and state Democratic Party leaders expressing optimism the lead would only grow.
Pennsylvania also hung in the balance, with the 700,000-vote lead Trump amassed when he tried to claim victory threatened by the 1.4 million mail-in ballots that had yet to be counted. More than 270,000 of them are from Philadelphia, which is expected to heavily favor Biden.
Razor-thin margin separates Biden, Trump in Wisconsin race
Update 8:30 a.m.: MADISON, Wis. (AP) — President Donald Trump and Joe Biden were locked early Wednesday in a razor-thin race in Wisconsin as vote-counting stretched into the predawn hours and the nation’s eyes turned to the same Midwestern battlegrounds that decided the election four years ago.
With nearly all votes counted, Biden had a lead of sixth-tenths of a percentage point over Trump, a margin narrow enough to allow Trump to request a recount if it stands.
More than 1.9 million people voted early, either by mail or in person, because of the coronavirus pandemic. That flood of ballots extended the counting past 4 a.m. Wednesday. Those ballots take longer than a regular ballot to process, and the counting could not begin until the polls opened Tuesday, delaying the reporting of results.
After totals were updated Wednesday morning, Biden expanded his lead to more than 20,000 votes out of nearly 3.2 million cast.
Trump led earlier in the night, fueled by in-person voting results, but the 169,000 outstanding ballots from Milwaukee and ballots from other cities broke heavily for Biden.
“When all votes are counted, we’re confident that Joe Biden will win Wisconsin," tweeted Ben Winkler, chairman of the state Democratic Party.
Biden outperformed Hillary Clinton's totals from 2016 in urban areas while Trump did better in small towns and rural areas than he did four years ago.
EXPLAINER: A long night, or more, before president is known
Update: 10:35 p.m. WASHINGTON (AP) — There’s a fair chance Americans won’t know the winner of Tuesday’s presidential election while it's still Tuesday — or maybe even Wednesday.
The main reason? Many states have made it easier to request a mail ballot amid the coronavirus pandemic and concerns about crowded polling places. But mail ballots generally require more time to process than ballots that are cast in person.
(4) comments
Most of us have very strong opinions on the elections, but I think we all wish the best for the country and for each other - even Jersey Girl.
It wasn't what I expected, but Biden will win, most likely declared by the end of the day, today.
It is seriously disgusting how Trump instantly wanted to claim victory, then said he was going to start his assault on counting ballots. What a total turd of a human. Our country is really becoming an idiocracy.
Biden will win, but I doubt it will be announced by end of day. Most likely by Friday but Trump will contest or demand recount. In end Biden will be sworn in on Jan. 20, 2021
