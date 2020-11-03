The 2020 race for the White House has been perhaps the most contentious in generations. As Republican nominee and President Donald J. Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden campaign on this final day of voting, here are some of the latest stories about that race from around the country.
Democrats try to win Nevada as Trump eyes pickup opportunity
Update: 4:40 p.m. LAS VEGAS (AP) — Voting was underway Tuesday in Nevada, a state that no Republican presidential candidate has carried since 2004 but that has remained a political battleground and could be pivotal in the race for the White House.
Four years ago, President Donald Trump fell just shy of winning Nevada and its six electoral college votes. This year, his campaign sees it as one of a handful of states that went blue in 2016 and where Trump could prevail on his second try.
More than 60% of the state’s active registered voters cast ballots already by mailing them in or showing up in-person for early voting. Of the 1 million-plus ballots cast, 40% were from Democrats and 36% were from Republicans. Unaffiliated and third-party voters made up another 25%.
Trump, Biden fight hard for Arizona's 11 electoral votes
Update: 4:03 p.m. PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona's electoral college votes have been a safe bet for Republicans for most presidential elections over the past seven decades. But not in 2020.
As a bona fide swing state for the first time in memory, Arizona has been lavished with attention by President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.
And it's not just the presidential race. Arizona is in play up and down the ballot, where Democrats have a realistic shot at winning everything from a U.S. Senate race to control of the state Legislature.
Rumbling threats of legal challenges echo on Election Day
Update: 2:05 p.m. WASHINGTON (AP) — Even before Election Day, the 2020 race was the most litigated in memory. President Donald Trump is promising more to come.
The candidates and parties have enlisted prominent lawyers with ties to Democratic and Republican administrations should that litigation take on a new urgency. A narrow margin in a battleground state could become the difference between another four years for Trump or a Joe Biden administration.
Since the 2000 presidential election, which was ultimately decided by the Supreme Court, both parties have marshaled legal teams to prepare for the unlikely event that voting doesn't settle the contest. This year, there is a near presumption that legal fights will ensue and that only a definitive outcome is likely to forestall them.
Supporters cheer Trump at campaign headquarters
Update: 1:20 p.m. WASHINGTON (AP) — Supporters cheered and applauded President Donald Trump at his campaign headquarters, where he visited Tuesday to thank dozens of staffers working to get him reelected.
Trump predicted his victory, but acknowledged he could lose.
“I think we’re going to have a great night, but it’s politics and it’s elections and you never know,” Trump said.
Now, the voters speak
Update; 12:49 p.m. WASHINGTON (AP) — After a campaign marked by rancor and fear, Americans on Tuesday decide between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden, selecting a leader to steer a nation battered by a surging pandemic that has killed more than 231,000 people, cost millions their jobs and reshaped daily life.
Nearly 100 million Americans voted early, and now it falls to Election Day voters to finish the job, ending a campaign dominated by the coronavirus and defined by tensions over who could best address it. Each candidate declared the other fundamentally unfit to lead a nation grappling with COVID-19 and facing foundational questions about racial justice and economic fairness.
WASHINGTON (AP) — After a campaign marked by rancor and fear, Americans on Tuesday decide between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Bide…
Biden entered Election Day with multiple paths to victory while Trump, playing catch-up in a number of battleground states, had a narrower but still feasible road to clinch 270 Electoral College votes. Control of the Senate was at stake, too: Democrats needed to net three seats if Biden captured the White House to gain control of all of Washington for the first time in a decade. The House was expected to remain under Democratic control.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.