U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin could feel the expectations building throughout the day before Thursday night’s primetime hearing of the House of Representatives’ Jan. 6 Committee.
After months of leaks and scoops about to whom the committee had talked and what it had discovered, Thursday marked the beginning of the committee’s official unveiling of its information.
“I think a lot of the country was on the edge of its seat. People want to know about the findings of our investigation,” Raskin, a member of the committee, said in an interview Friday. “And I feel like we delivered our findings effectively in a number of ways. I mean, we demonstrated not only that The Big Lie is a big lie, but that Donald Trump knew it was a lie.”
Trump allies in Congress and conservative media have dismissed the hearings as political theater, and House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy has called the panel a “scam” and labeled the investigation a political “smokescreen” for Democrats’ priorities, according to The Associated Press.
Raskin, who, in 2021, was the lead manager in the House’s impeachment of former President Donald Trump before being named to the Jan. 6 Committee, said he was glad the committee could start sharing what it had found with the American people.
In a series of hearings over the next few weeks, the committee will show what happened as efforts by Trump to nullify the results of the 2020 election and maintain control of the presidency became “increasingly illegitimate and increasingly desperate and illegal, until it exploded into violence on January 6,” Raskin said.
The committee has done more than 1,000 interviews and depositions in an investigation that is still going, he said.
While much of the media attention has been on about a dozen former Trump staffers and others who have refused to talk to the committee, the vast majority of the people they’ve sought to talk to have cooperated, Raskin said.
He said he’s puzzled by the people who think they don’t have to comply with the committee’s orders to testify.
“If anyone out there thinks that they have a right just to blow off the subpoena, I’d like to meet them, because I had never seen that before. A subpoena from a court or the Congress is a legal order,” he said.
Raskin said the preparations of the Jan. 6 Committee were different than the planning for the impeachment in January 2021.
The impeachment was about one person and one particular crime, while Jan. 6 was about a variety of crimes, he said.
While the impeachment managers had about three and a half weeks to prepare their case, the Jan. 6 Committee has had more distance and perspective to examine a far more sweeping scope of facts, he said.
Raskin dismissed talk from pundits about how many people would watch the committee’s hearings.
It’s important that the information be available to every American, and the committee has a responsibility to the historical record, he said.
“We owe it to prior generations of Americans, who gave blood, sweat, and tears for this democracy. And we owe it to future generations of Americans, too, to tell the truth of what happened here in the hopes that we can prevent it from ever happening again,” he said.
The committee’s investigation will likely wrap up in the next month or two, Raskin said.
There’s pressure on the committee to wrap up before the end of the current Congress, before its mandate runs out.
“We are very eager to get our report in the hands of the people as quickly as possible,” he said.
(4) comments
I sort of wish Raskin & his friends could address other issues as well, like inflatin, gas prices, migrants caravan, etc.
Awww, treason isn’t important?
Don’t worry about those other issues MTG, Moscow Mitch, Ayn Randy Paul, Bonobobert, Gaetz and the worst Cruz since the Titanic are busy working on solutions, oh wait they aren’t….
If this was treason, why isn't it the FBI pursuing a treason prosecution against anyone? It had been 560 plus days since riot and the only serious changes have been against a few QANON idiots for sditious CONSPIRACY. And those charges have no published links to anyone within the former administration.
These hearing are nothing than a Roman circus so that the Democrats can ignore the real problems we have.
It is an ongoing Investigation Report on the January 6, 2021 Insurrection that took place at the Capitol, not the State of the Union Address.
