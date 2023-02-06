Frederick County's delegation to the state legislature voted along party lines Friday to sponsor a bill to increase the sheriff's salary about 55% — so it's equal to the highest pay step for a Maryland State Police lieutenant colonel.
The increase would take effect after the next election for sheriff in 2026.
The salary for the Frederick County sheriff is $125,000. The highest pay step for a Maryland State Police lieutenant colonel is $193,500, which would be an increase of $68,500, or 55%.
If the highest pay step for a lieutenant colonel increases with inflation, so, too, will the sheriff's pay.
Nine Republicans voted to support the bill, which is SB 462, while the delegation's four Democrats voted against it.
Del. Christopher "Eric" Bouchat, a Republican whose district is mostly in Carroll County but includes a sliver of Frederick County, abstained from voting, which he has said he plans to do for all delegation votes.
Del. Barrie Ciliberti, R-Frederick, was absent from the meeting.
Frederick County's delegation sponsored a bill in the 2022 session that would have raised the sheriff's pay to $140,000 for the first two years of the next term, before jumping to $150,000 after that.
The bill passed 41-3 in the state Senate, but the House of Delegates voted it down 65-57.
It was a rebuke by the Democrat-led House of the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, headed by longtime Sheriff Chuck Jenkins, R. The House voted last session to approve bills to raise sheriff salaries in other counties, including in nearby Howard County.
Sen. Justin Ready, R-Frederick and Carroll counties, said Friday that it was "ridiculous and unheard of" that the House of Delegates voted down a "local delegation bill about the salary of local officials because of politics."
"This bill is not about the incumbent," Del. Jesse Pippy, R-Frederick, the chair of the delegation, said in reference to Jenkins. "This is about the position. This is about hiring and ensuring that we're compensating someone who has a tremendous amount of responsibility for the fastest-growing county in the state."
The delegation's Democrats were generally opposed to the amount and the timing of the proposed pay increase.
Sen. Karen Lewis Young, D-Frederick, said she was concerned about the delegation moving the bill forward years in advance of the next election for sheriff.
"I also acknowledge that the House did turn this bill down based on personality," said Lewis Young, who was a delegate last session and voted in favor of passing the bill. "If this bill is brought back again the next year, it's gonna be fresh in [delegates'] minds. I think it has a much better chance of moving three years down the road than the next year."
