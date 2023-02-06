STATE HOUSE skybox

The State House in Annapolis

 Associated Press file photo

Frederick County's delegation to the state legislature voted along party lines Friday to sponsor a bill to increase the sheriff's salary about 55% — so it's equal to the highest pay step for a Maryland State Police lieutenant colonel.

The increase would take effect after the next election for sheriff in 2026.

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Quote:

"The salary for the Frederick County sheriff is $125,000. The highest pay step for a Maryland State Police lieutenant colonel is $193,500, which would be an increase of $68,500, or 55%."

Are the responsibilities comparable?

Piedmontgardener

Right move, should have been unanimous. Regardless, the next hire needs a fair paycheck for handling our growing population.

