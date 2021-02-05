To see just how bad her mail service has been lately, Chris Gregory conducted a simple experiment.
Gregory, an Adamstown resident, mailed two sets of cards on the same day in mid-January — one from her post office in Adamstown and one across the Potomac River in Leesburg, Virginia.
The destinations for the cards were to family and friends in Woodsboro, Reston, Virginia, and North Dakota.
Those in North Dakota and Reston got their cards within a week from the Leesburg location, but the mail never reached its Woodsboro address — at least as of last week, Gregory said.
When the mail was coming from Adamstown, no cards had reached their destination as of late January.
“It’s the worst I have ever seen it,” said Gregory, who has lived in Adamstown for about 35 years.
She’s not alone. More than a dozen people have called or emailed the News-Post detailing similar issues with the postal service since late December.
Gregory and others have dealt with late or missing bills for mortgage payments, credit cards and other expenses, which can lead to late fees.
The recent holiday season was particularly troublesome, as many gifts and packages were showing up a month or more after they had been shipped.
“It’s absolutely been awful,” Gregory said. “I’m not getting my bills, [and] payments we put in the mail aren’t getting to the creditors, to the point that with one credit card company, we got into a ‘what do we do’ situation, and they ended up closing our account.”
Don Wade, Gregory’s neighbor, has lived in Adamstown for nearly a decade.
Wade has both his home mailbox and a P.O. Box at Adamstown, as he is a home inspector and conducts other business through the mail.
No matter where his mail is shipped, it doesn’t matter, he said. Wrong mail could show up in both locations, he said. He completed work for a contractor in October, and they promptly mailed him a check — but as of Thursday, it hadn’t arrived, he said.
Perhaps the most glaring example was when someone in Brunswick tried to send Wade a check. Wade owns an apartment complex there, and the resident said he sent him his rent check at the beginning of January. It finally showed up in his mailbox two weeks ago — with a Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, postmark.
The distance from Brunswick’s post office to Adamstown’s is roughly 12 miles. The distance from Brunswick to Harrisburg is more than 80 miles.
“It’s like they can’t figure out where they’re going to send this mail to sort it,” Wade said.
The issue isn’t isolated to the southern end of the county. Freeda Toms, who lives on LeGore Bridge Road just north of Woodsboro, said she’s been dealing with mail issues for much of the last year.
The junk mail keeps coming, Toms said, but important bills don’t.
She’s been to the Keymar, Union Bridge and Woodsboro post offices to voice complaints, but nothing seems to work, she said.
“Sometimes we go four days without any mail, and when we do finally get mail, it’s one or two pieces of junk mail,” Toms said.
Shirley Moler, who lives just north of the city of Frederick, experienced her own mail trouble in early 2019. Now, the postal service is even worse, she said.
Moler said she has been getting credit card bills the day before payments are due. She can’t imagine residents who might get prescriptions through the mail.
“It really, really is a terrible mess ... It’s worse than snail mail, it’s almost no mail,” she said with a laugh.
Why the poor mail delivery?Back in 2011, the U.S. Postal Service announced it was moving its processing operations from the downtown Frederick post office to Baltimore.
According to a news release, Baltimore District Manager William Ridenour said at the time the move was due to a study completed that year, which showed a 20 percent decline in mail volume since 2007.
“This move will not cause any changes in local mail delivery,” Ridenour said in a prepared statement. “Letters mailed to local addresses will be delivered the next day, the same as before. I am confident the transition will be smooth and transparent to our customers and they will continue to receive the same excellent service they always have.”
Freda Sauter, a spokeswoman for the USPS Baltimore District, said in an email the recent holiday season — where employees delivered more than 1.1 billion packages during a pandemic — were “some of the most difficult circumstances we’ve faced in the past century.”
Sauter said staffing shortages, the coronavirus pandemic and weather have all caused challenges. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and executive leadership have worked to increase staffing, overtime pay and processing and dispatch capacity, she said.
“The Postal Service strives every day to provide excellent service to our valued customers and we apologize for any inconvenience that may have been experienced,” Sauter wrote. “We have returned to pre-peak operational conditions, and we fully anticipate continued improvements in service performance.”
Toms believes issues in Baltimore, where much of Frederick County’s mail appears to be processed and sorted, has led to the problem. She heard from a friend’s son, who works in Baltimore, that the situation seems dire.
“They told her that the mail is piled sky high down there … if they don’t have the help — there’s enough people out of work — why can’t they hire people to help?” Toms said.
Local and state lawmakers are trying to figure out what exactly is causing problems with mail delivery.
Last week, members of the Frederick County delegation detailed similar personal and constituent troubles with the post office to U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.).
State Sen. Ron Young (D-Frederick), Sen. Michael Hough (R-Frederick and Carroll), Del. Dan Cox (R-Frederick and Carroll) and Del. Jesse Pippy (R-Frederick and Carroll were among those members, and Van Hollen said he had similar complaints.
On Thursday, Van Hollen, U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) and every Maryland congressman except Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md.) sent a letter to Louis DeJoy, postmaster general and CEO of the USPS, detailing constituent complaints and calling on him and leadership to increase staffing, sorting facilities and take other measures.
They noted in the letter they converted a $10 billion loan to the postal service into grant money, which should be used to fix the issues, and they called on DeJoy to reinstate standards from 2012, which include overnight delivery and shortening delivery times.
“Not only do these mail delays hurt our constituents, they harm the Postal Service and cause it to lose business,” Van Hollen and the others wrote. “We strongly oppose further downsizing measures that would only harm the Postal Service and Americans who rely on it.”
Gregory, the Adamstown resident, believes more support is needed, as well.
“Frederick is a growing city and area. How in the world can you work like this?” she said.
What should one expect when Trump's Postmaster General orders the disabling of mail sorting machines at major distribution centers? To make it more difficult to vote by mail. Part of the run-up to January 6.
