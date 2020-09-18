Three Frederick County legislators have added their names to a letter from members of the General Assembly to the Maryland Department of Transportation, expressing “frustration and extreme concern” with the draft environmental assessment of the proposal to add toll lanes to Interstates 270 and 495.
The letter signed by Sen. Ron Young (D), Del. Karen Lewis Young (D), and Del. Ken Kerr, among others, argues that the Draft Environmental Impact Statement for the project is incomplete and skewed toward the result that the DOT and Gov. Larry Hogan (R) would like to see.
The study also shows that all the alternatives for building lanes would require a subsidy to the developer, and they don’t account for how travel will change as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the letter said.
It also objects to what it sees as an insufficient focus on public transit options as part of the project, and calls for plans for a new American Legion Bridge between Maryland and Virginia to include plans for rail service.
The first phase of the project will improve I-495 from near the George Washington Parkway, across the American Legion Bridge and along I-495 to I-270 and north to I-370 near Gaithersburg.
The second phase will address I-270 from I-370 to I-70 in Frederick.
The project will be built as a public-private partnership in which developers and private funding would pay for the project in exchange for a share of the revenue that the toll lanes generate.
Department of Transportation spokeswoman Erin Henson said Lisa Choplin, the director of the department’s P3 office, had not seen the letter as of late Friday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.