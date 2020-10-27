Middletown's commissioners are expected to make a decision at a November meeting on their plans for a special election for an open commissioner seat.
The town is considering two dates for the election to replace longtime commissioner Larry Bussard, with one in January and one in February, Burgess John Miller said Tuesday.
Bussard served 18 years as a commissioner before resigning in September, citing family health issues.
The winner will serve out the remainder of his term, which ends in April 2022.
The town's calendar is complicated by several considerations, such as advertising the open position, holding a nominating convention, handling requests for absentee ballots and other issues, Miller said.
The town held an all vote-by-mail election for the burgess and two commissioners' seats in April, which saw dramatically higher turnout than previous elections.
Miller said he would like to see another mail-in election, given the continued considerations of the COVID-19 pandemic, but some of the commissioners seem to want to do some in-person voting and some absentee ballots.
“With the way things are, I'm not sure we want to bring people into city hall [for a vote],” Miller said.
Miller has asked the commissioners to be ready to make a decision at their Nov. 5 meeting.
One consideration may be that the all-mail election was more expensive, costing about $6,000, as opposed to usually less than a thousand dollars for a normal election, he said.
