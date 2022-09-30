Middletown officials are scheduled to discuss a Frederick County plan to examine the county's exposure to natural hazards and deal with their effects.
The town will talk about the county's Hazardous Mitigation and Climate Adaptation Plan ahead of its adoption at a later date.
The workshop will be held Thursday at 7 p.m. at the town offices.
The county is required to do a comprehensive plan every five years by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to be eligible for grants after emergencies and in some other situations, said Tony Rosano, deputy director of the county's Department of Emergency Preparedness.
The town worked with the county government and the other 11 municipalities to develop the plan, and now has to formally approve it, Town Administrator Drew Bowen said Thursday.
Rosano said approving the plan will make each municipality eligible for FEMA grants if something would happen in their town.
The plan doesn't require any financial obligations for the municipalities, and any actions in the plan are not binding on the different towns and cities, Rosano said.
But FEMA wants them involved in the process of developing the plan, he said.
Bowen said Middletown won't have to change any of its procedures by taking part of the plan.
The plan looks at possible natural disasters and hazards, from floods, droughts, and extreme heat to winter storms, tornados, and earthquakes, according to a copy on the county's website.
It also looks at how often various disasters have happened, their possible effects, and the worst-case scenario for each type of disaster.
Different types of hazards are given priority levels. Five criteria are used to quantify a ranking for each one.
The criteria are: probability/history, vulnerability, maximum threat, warning time, and ranking in the previous version of the plan.
The plan could be useful in helping the county's smaller jurisdictions, like Middletown, in an emergency.
“Overall, the County and the larger cities and towns prove to be capable of adequately carrying out mitigation and adaptation projects, but the smaller towns need substantial support from the County to accomplish the same,” the report said.
