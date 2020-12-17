As the city of Frederick continues its efforts to increase the diversity of its workforce, a company hired by the city will provide training to Frederick Police Department employees, examine statistics to identify barriers to change and have discussions on equity, race and racism with city employees over the next year.
The city’s aldermen approved an agreement for up to $100,000 with MaxLife, LLC, a company that specializes in helping make workplaces more diverse, at a meeting Thursday night.
The agreement includes 13 specific priorities for the third year of the city’s diversity and inclusion program designed to increase the racial, cultural and ethnic diversity of the city’s workforce.
The goals include working with FPD to deliver foundational and supplemental training on diversity and inclusion to its employees, conduct an ongoing study to help determine additional ways to measure change and identify barriers to inclusion, provide sexual harassment prevention training to new hires and the city’s leadership and consider further steps to support the program’s efforts.
The police department requires special work because its hiring process is different from the process for other city employees, not because it’s behind in its training, said Toni Bowie of MaxLife.
Alderman Derek Shackelford asked Bowie about one of the priorities: looking into rewards and recognition opportunities for employees.
Recognition is important in order to be able to celebrate small victories, Bowie said.
“The rewards are critical, and people do need to be recognized,” she said.
Tracking the progress of the program can be difficult since some of the most valuable information can’t be quantified with numbers, Bowie said.
But as people recognize how they impact the process, you can start to see changes, she said, adding it will take some time to see real change.
Mayor Michael O’Connor said it’s important the city does a lot of little things right. This, O’Connor said, will allow local leaders to look back and see that they’ve accomplished big things.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.