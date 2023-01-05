Parking Deck Cameras
A warning sign states that security cameras in the downtown parking decks are recording 24 hours a day.

 Staff file photo by Ric Dugan

Security cameras used by the city of Frederick will be subject to new rules and requirements, under a policy the city's aldermen approved Thursday night.

Cameras’ use would be limited to monitoring public places for safety and security, city facilities to prevent damage or vandalism, or to reduce crime or fear of it by providing police the ability to investigate incidents.

