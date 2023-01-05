Security cameras used by the city of Frederick will be subject to new rules and requirements, under a policy the city's aldermen approved Thursday night.
Cameras’ use would be limited to monitoring public places for safety and security, city facilities to prevent damage or vandalism, or to reduce crime or fear of it by providing police the ability to investigate incidents.
A plan by the city to add more surveillance cameras in parks and other public areas — presented during the annual budget process in May — raised concerns from the aldermen about how cameras would be monitored.
Several aldermen requested at the time that the city develop a policy for monitoring cameras and how footage would be saved and used.
The mayor and aldermen discussed the proposed policy at a workshop in November. Thursday's vote drew little discussion before the aldermen voted 4-0 to approve the new policy.
Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak was absent from the meeting.
The privacy section of the new policy limits the city’s camera system to observing “public places or where public access is allowed, where there is no reasonable expectation of privacy.”
The policy also prohibits “arbitrary or discriminatory tracking of individuals,” and does not allow camera operators to use the pan, tilt or zoom features to target individuals without “a reasonable suspicion of criminal activity or for risks to public safety.”
The policy has an exemption for the Frederick Police Department using cameras while investigating potential crimes.
But other than for active investigations, the police department will have to follow procedures in the proposed policies, Gayon Sampson, chief of staff to Mayor Michael O’Connor, said at the November workshop.
