Reforming Frederick’s harassment policies for public officials will include creating processes for nonemployees to file complaints.
The city’s mayor and aldermen discussed possible changes to the city’s policies to deal with misconduct by officials at a workshop Wednesday, the latest of several discussions on the topic.
The city currently has no specific policy or procedures to deal with complaints of harassment made against public officials by noncity employees.
Several aldermen criticized a draft proposal as too broad, straying from a discussion of harassment to rules for decorum and behavior between officials.
Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak questioned a line in the proposal that officials are expected to treat each other with courtesy and respect “in a manner that projects a positive image for the City.”
Everyone’s idea of what that entails could be different, Kuzemchak said.
The line could lead to a complaint from simply disagreeing with someone, she said.
Alderman Kelly Russell agreed that the most-recent draft may have gotten more broad as city staff tried to encompass previous discussions the mayor and aldermen have had on the topic.
They started out to deal with issues of sexual harassment and ended up with a more expansive proposal.
“There’s a balance to be struck,” Russell said.
Alderman Ben MacShane questioned who would determine whether an official’s behavior was “courteous.”
MacShane said sexual harassment is unacceptable any time, but he too wondered who decides what is courteous.
The new policy lays out definitions of harassment and sexual harassment, as well as a separate category of misconduct.
Under the draft policy, the city’s director of human resources could appoint an impartial investigator to prepare a report to be submitted to the city’s ethics commission.
If the commission decides by a preponderance of the evidence — meaning it’s more likely than not — that the complaint is true, the commission can refer the official for counseling or training, or issue a formal reprimand expressing its disapproval of the official’s conduct.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.