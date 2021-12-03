A Frederick bowling alley is likely headed for redevelopment after a decision by the city’s Board of Aldermen not to place a historic zoning designation on the property.
The move rejected a recommendation by the city’s Historic Preservation Commission that a historic preservation overlay be put on the Terrace Lanes property on West College Terrace.
The vote Thursday night likely clears the way for a residential development that would add 300 units on the 1.65-acre property near Frederick High School.
Applying the overlay would have made the planned development all but impossible, Paul Flynn, a lawyer for the property owner Terrace Lanes LLC, told the aldermen.
The project will provide homes that are walkable to three schools and downtown Frederick, with transit available nearby, he said. It meets many of the goals laid out in the city’s comprehensive plan, he said.
Historic preservation staff from the city had argued that the property met two criteria for applying the overlay, with its mid-century architecture and as an example of post-World War II suburbanization.
The bowling alley was built as a tenpin bowling center in 1960, while an office building was added to the property in 1969.
Rand Weinberg, whose family is one of several who owns the property, told the aldermen that the city’s staff report “goes on and on” about the historic importance of bowling but doesn’t talk about the sport’s decline in the past 25 years.
The bowling alley has seen a steady decline in business, he said, and the pandemic was the final blow.
Weinberg said the facility will close in the spring.
The aldermen faced a decision between what will be an empty building and what he thinks will be a vibrant development project, he said.
The aldermen also heard from several avid bowlers who argued that the overlay should be applied and the facility could be saved, perhaps under new ownership.
Mary Szuchnicki, of Hagerstown, said she’s bowled at Terrace Lanes for more than 25 years, and is part of a group with 1,400 members who bowl there.
“For my family history, and the history before me, of 30 years here at the bowling alley, it would be very sad to see it go,” she said.
Aldermen Kelly Russell, Roger Wilson and Ben MacShane voted to deny the overlay, with Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak and Alderman Derek Shackelford in favor.
The vote came after a motion by Kuzemchak to approve the overlay failed 3-2, with the same members voting together.
