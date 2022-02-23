While work will start later this spring on an intersection along Christopher’s Crossing to make it safer for pedestrians and drivers, residents of the area told the mayor and aldermen Wednesday they still have concerns about speeding and other issues.
Work at the intersection of Christopher’s Crossing and Timber Grove Road will start in late March or early April on improvements that include a high-intensity crosswalk, new ramps that comply with the Americans With Disabilities Act, median extensions, and signs to increase awareness of drivers in the area, Zack Kershner, head of the city’s Department of Public Works, told the mayor and aldermen at a workshop Wednesday.
The project will also keep a four-way stop at the intersection in place, and continue to allow left turns and through movements from Timber Grove Road. An original proposal from the city had planned to restrict left turns and through movements from Timber Grove, and eliminate the stop control on Christopher’s Crossing.
The posted speed limit in the area will also remain at 25 mph, despite plans to increase the speed limit from 25 mph to 30 mph along Christopher’s Crossing and Monocacy Boulevard between Opossumtown Pike and Md. 26 with the activation of a new traffic signal at the intersection of Opossumtown Pike and Christopher’s Crossing in January.
The city issued a revised proposal after objections and input from nearby residents and the public.
Christopher’s Crossing carries about 10 times as much traffic as the nearby cross streets, Kershner said.
That’s consistent with its design as an arterial roadway, designed to move traffic over longer distances at higher speeds, that’s been in the city’s comprehensive plan since 1979.
The four-way stop only makes sense because a fence and some trees on a nearby property create a sight issue for people turning at the intersection, Kershner said.
As traffic on Christopher’s Crossing increases, it’s an issue they’d like to resolve, he said.
But Larry Aronow, a resident of the North Crossing community, said logic suggests the four-way stop is there for a reason, when drivers “come flying through” the area around the intersection.
“Let’s build a safe road and let the police enforce the law,” Aronow said.
Several other commenters also called for the stop signs to remain in place.
North Crossing resident Laurie Boyer said she believes there would be more crashes without the stop sign being in place.
And she said that about 50 children from nearby schools cross Christopher’s Crossing every day.
“We have to keep that speed limit down,” she said.
