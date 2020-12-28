Two Frederick aldermen are recommending the addition of new staff positions aimed at helping the city keep up with commitments it made this year and assist in reaching out to some of its most vulnerable communities.
During a recent discussion of priorities as part of the beginning of the city’s development process for its fiscal 2022 budget, Alderman Derek Shackelford suggested that the city add an equity officer to the staff of the mayor’s office to help keep the city on track for meeting priorities it established in the past year.
The city is working with a consultant on a multi-year project to promote diversity and inclusion in its workforce, hiring and training processes.
In July, the aldermen approved a resolution declaring racism as a public health crisis and committed the city to setting up a comprehensive plan to include racial equity and social justice principles and strategies in its operations, programs and community engagement. The resolution also encouraged the mayor to include plans for racial equity and social justice in the city’s strategic planning and budgeting processes and have city departments collect data by race in department staffing, procurement, contracting and other areas, among other provisions.
In August, the aldermen passed a resolution that the city would make a “continual evaluation” of city documents to make sure they’re equitable and fix any problems, as well as broaden public outreach to address more of the diverse language and communications needs in the community and consider future policies in terms of how they show equity.
For Shackelford, all those moves will require someone to oversee their implementation.
After the diversity and inclusion consultant’s work is finished, “someone will need to make sure those things continue,” he said.
Meanwhile, Alderman Ben MacShane would like the city to add a liaison for its growing immigrant community, especially for its Spanish-speaking residents.
The position would give the city a specific person who could work with residents and help coordinate services.
The city has staff members in various departments who speak Spanish that it calls on when it needs them, but it doesn’t have a designated person to fill that role, he said.
“It is a growing and complicated and nuanced community, and we need to be able to provide services that are culturally competent,” MacShane said.
Shackelford suggested that the city conduct a study of its immigrant community to find out the best ways to get services and assistance to its members.
A study would provide a chance to look at service delivery and do a needs assessment for its fast-growing immigrant community, he said.
“We don’t have a grasp of what that looks like now,” he said.
