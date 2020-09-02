The decision whether to change the zoning of a portion of Mount Olivet Cemetery in Frederick is in the hands of the city’s aldermen.
Changing the zoning on the nearly 13-acre parcel on the south side of Prospect Boulevard to an Institutional use would allow the McLean, Va.-based Community Housing Initiative to build a senior-living facility on the property.
The aldermen voted in September 2017 to rezone the parcel to a relatively low-density residential category, as part of plans by the developer to build town houses along with the senior-living facility.
That plan was changed after resistance from the community. The plan now only calls for two buildings: one with about 150 independent living apartments and an assisted living facility with 80 to 100 beds.
Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak asked if the city has ever changed the zoning twice in such a short period.
Pam Reppert, from the city’s planning department, said the Fredericktown Mall was the only property she could think of, as the city tried to find a use for that property.
Gabrielle Collard, division manager of the city’s current planning office, said it would be concerning if the city were changing the base zoning of a property so recently after the last change.
But a floating zone like the institutional zone is different, she said.
Alderman Ben MacShane asked why the Institutional zone was appropriate, rather than a more dense residential zoning category.
The services provided to residents in the assisted living facility makes the Institutional zoning appropriate, Collard said.
MacShane said he believes that honoring the underlying residential zoning would be a more straightforward way to move ahead.
Scott Wolford, a consultant speaking for the applicant, said the Institutional zoning would make the parcel consistent with the rest of the cemetery. The cemetery could remove the facility and use the property for its own use once the developer’s 50-year lease expires, Wolford said.
MacShane also questioned plans to create access to the property by buying and demolishing one of he homes on Prospect Avenue, and worried that the entrance would create a problem intersection that the city would have to fix at some later point.
The road to the facility would be a private drive, and anything needed to provide safe traffic in and out of the site would be done in the planning process and incorporated into the design, Wolford said.
