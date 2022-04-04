Frederick could allocate more than half of its street maintenance budget for the current fiscal year to a project near Baker Park, if the city’s aldermen approve.
The aldermen are scheduled to vote Thursday night whether to transfer $550,000 from the street maintenance budget in the city’s capital improvement plan to fund the project for a full reconstruction of West Second Street between North Bentz Street and College Avenue, near the Talley Recreation Center and Baker Park Bandshell.
An issue arose as city workers built a crosswalk at the rear of the recreation center to comply with the Americans With Disabilities Act, according to a report prepared by city staff.
Excavation for new ADA ramps and further examination showed that a full depth reconstruction project would be needed for the area.
The project would start in late April or early May, and take between four and six weeks, depending on the weather, Mike Winpigler, superintendent of the city’s Street Maintenance Department, said in an email Monday.
The contractor would dig up the existing street, and 6 inches of crushed stone would be poured and compacted, he said. Three layers of asphalt would be put down before the new parking spaces, center line, crosswalks and other markings are added.
The city plans to maintain traffic on the street during the project using flaggers to keep traffic moving, although there would be some parking restrictions, he said.
Transferring the money would reduce the fiscal 2022 allocation for street maintenance from $1 million to $450,000.
Other projects will have to be postponed because of the transfer and to get the West Second Street project done properly, Winpigler said. Two other projects will also be scheduled around the West Second Street project.
