A statement from Mayor O'Connor on the recent sexual harassment allegations against Alderman Roger Wilson.
As the Mayor of Frederick and a committed member of this community, I find the allegations made against Alderman Wilson to be very serious. They do not keep the values and standards of The City of Frederick.
Those who have experienced what is being reported deserve to be heard and have their concerns addressed. I am also committed to protecting the privacy of anyone who wants to share their story and respecting the feelings of those who may be unable to do so for various reasons.
At this time, I am working with the City’s relevant departments to ensure we can support those impacted and our community as this situation evolves. I stand with those who recognize that such behavior has never been and never will be appropriate or acceptable.
(0) comments
