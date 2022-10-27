The Walkersville Town Council voted 3-1 on Wednesday to affirm its previous decision that Commissioner Michael McNiesh forfeited his office because of unexcused absences from meetings.
But McNiesh said he will run again if there’s a special election.
“This fight is not over,” he said during an interview Thursday.
At the end of a three-hour appeal hearing that McNiesh requested, Commissioners Mary Ann Brodie-Ennis, Gary Baker and Tom Gilbert again voted against McNiesh, reiterating their contention that he forfeited his office due to absences.
Commissioner Michael Bailey, who initially sided with the majority in removing McNiesh, on Wednesday voted to reverse the decision.
Bailey had no comment after the hearing.
In a closed session on Sept. 29, the commissioners unanimously voted that McNiesh’s Aug. 24, Sept. 14 and Sept. 29 absences for job training as a flight training center instructor for Southwest Airlines were unexcused.
McNiesh called in during the Sept. 29 meeting, but the other commissioners ruled that the call did not count as attending the meeting in person, as required by the town charter.
The charter states that a burgess or commissioner must forfeit their office if they miss three consecutive regular meetings without being excused by the other commissioners.
The News-Post attempted to get information about the first vote right afterward, but Town Manager Sean Williams would not provide it, saying the information would not be released until the next town meeting. He deferred to Burgess Chad Weddle when asked if the information could be released earlier.
Weddle could not be reached for comment through emails, text messages or phone calls in the days following the Sept. 29 vote.
There were not enough chairs at Walkersville Town Hall on Wednesday night to accommodate the dozens of people who came to watch the appeal hearing for McNiesh. Those who couldn’t find a seat lined up against a wall.
McNiesh, still away at job training, called into the public hearing Wednesday.
McNiesh said he was home for about two weeks and tried to get the public hearing scheduled for Oct. 19 while he was in Walkersville, but was told a conflicting meeting was happening that night.
Ian Bartman, a town attorney, attended as a legal resource for those taking part in the hearing to make sure they were following procedure.
Weddle, representing the town, said during the appeal hearing that the language in the charter and ordinances referring to attendance were clear — a burgess or commissioner could call in, but can’t vote, won’t be paid and won’t be counted as present.
Therefore, with the three meetings in a row that McNiesh missed, even though he called into one, and with commissioners’ vote not to excuse his absences, McNiesh had three consecutive unexcused absences and was considered to have violated the town charter.
Weddle questioned Williams about how often McNiesh was absent from meetings.
Between October 2021 and September 2022, McNiesh missed eight of 22 meetings — or 38% — he was supposed to attend, Williams said, referring to meeting minutes. He only called into two, Williams said.
During his first term, McNiesh missed 12 meetings between January 2021 and July 2021 due to a military leave of absence, Williams said. He called into all 12, he said. Commissioners excused those absences, he said.
But McNiesh said the third meeting on Sept. 29 shouldn’t count as an absence.
The charter said he must miss three regularly scheduled meetings to forfeit his office. The meeting was moved from Wednesday to Thursday without an official vote, so it wasn’t regularly scheduled, he said.
He said there’s a clear distinction in meeting minutes and the town charter between attending by phone and being absent.
In many of the meeting minutes, he said, there was a note about commissioners, including himself, attending by phone, but no mention that they were absent. Other minutes say absent if they don’t call in, he said.
McNiesh said a 2019 resolution allowing for commissioners to call into meetings doesn’t explicitly cite the part of the charter that deals with forfeiture of office, as it does for other portions of the document. For that reason, he said, he was improperly dismissed.
Bailey made a similar argument in explaining his vote to reverse the decision.
“I’m looking at this very narrowly,” Bailey said.
He said the commissioners could later look at issues in the code and tighten the wording to better reflect the intent of what they want to code to achieve.
McNiesh said that once his job training is finished, he can control his schedule, and attend meetings in person, like he could the first two years he was commissioner. He said he continues to be an active commissioner, even if he isn’t physically there.
“I’ve never failed or neglected my duties as a commissioner regardless of my plan, status or location in the country or the world for that matter,” he said. “I have continued to do nothing but serve my community to the best of my ability at all times in office.”
Public comments
Ten members of the public spoke in support of McNiesh during a comment portion of the meeting.
The town also received 19 letters of support for McNiesh, as well as a petition with 204 signatures asking the commissioners to excuse McNiesh’s three absences, said Bailey, who presided over the hearing.
Resident Karen Watson, addressing the commissioners, said they had failed at their duties to the point that she felt she could not trust them anymore. McNiesh was always communicative and active in the community despite his absences, she said.
“Know that we see you and your actions speak louder than anything you say,” she said. “And those actions will be remembered when the ballots are next cast.”
“Reinstate Commissioner McNiesh,” she said.
Resident Don Schildt asked about the closed session, the votes and Wednesday’s proceedings. But Bailey said the commissioners would not take questions during the hearing.
The crowd yelled back and Bailey banged his gavel asking for order.
“We want to know!” one woman yelled.
Celeste McNiesh, Michael McNiesh’s wife, asked the commissioners how they were able to decide his military leave of absence during his first term was excusable, but not his job training.
“We are better than this and Walkersville is better,” he said. “We deserve more from our elected officials. I only hope your vote will be different tonight now that the entire town is watching.”
Brodie-Ennis and Baker raised concerns about McNiesh’s ability to legislate with constant absences, since a commissioner can’t vote if they are absent.
Gilbert said rules were made to be followed.
“Without rules, you have chaos,” he said.
In an interview Thursday, Weddle said McNiesh could appeal the commissioners’ decision to the courts.
McNiesh said he and his wife haven’t decided whether they will appeal the decision in court because they want to first weigh all their options. They want to pick the best decision for the people of Walkersville, he said.
There are also two options the commissioners can pursue, Weddle said. They can appoint a new commissioner within 30 days, or the town will have a special election, he said. He does not know what will happen.
“This process shows us we need to clean up our charter because there’s lots of things that don’t make sense,” he said.
In an interview Thursday, Brodie-Ennis said she didn’t disagree with Weddle’s comment regarding making additional changes to the charter to make it clearer.
Baker declined to comment following the hearing Wednesday, saying questions should be directed to Weddle.
Gilbert could not be reached for comment Thursday.
