East Street Makeover
Buy Now

A sign on westbound I-70 east of Frederick alerts motorists to upcoming exits for the city. Frederick officials are reviewing a draft resolution regarding planning for city entrances, or “gateways.”

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Frederick officials will reconsider parts of a draft resolution aimed at speeding up planning for entrances to the city, after the city attorney raised concerns about the wording.

The resolution submitted by Alderwoman Katie Nash and Alderman Ben MacShane seeks to accelerate the process of creating and implementing small-area plans for eight entry points to the city.

Tags

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription