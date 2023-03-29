Frederick officials will reconsider parts of a draft resolution aimed at speeding up planning for entrances to the city, after the city attorney raised concerns about the wording.
The resolution submitted by Alderwoman Katie Nash and Alderman Ben MacShane seeks to accelerate the process of creating and implementing small-area plans for eight entry points to the city.
The measure requires that development projects within those areas must adhere to a section of the city’s Land Use Policy that requires the city to enhance the visual character of those “gateway” areas.
Mayor Michael O’Connor and the aldermen discussed the resolution with City Attorney Rachel Nessen at a workshop Wednesday.
Under the city’s 2020 comprehensive plan, the city’s Planning Department set a goal of adopting one small area plan every three years, including the zoning map amendments, text amendments and other policies needed to put the plans into effect.
But Nash argued Wednesday that each plan would get updated roughly every 24 years, which she said is too long.
MacShane did not attend Wednesday’s workshop.
The proposed resolution would express the aldermen’s intent to require the Planning Department to provide a three-year work plan each year ahead of the city’s budget cycle that updates work on each small area plan and other planning studies.
Each of the plans can provide a vision for the resources contained within an area, she said.
Nessen raised questions about a part of the resolution that “declares and affirms” that development decisions in gateway areas “must adhere” to the section of the land use policy for improving those areas.
A resolution doesn’t have the force of law that a city ordinance does, and language in a resolution that appears to require different rules for some areas could be a problem, she said Wednesday.
In a memo to the aldermen on Monday, Nessen and the city’s director of public works and deputy director of planning cautioned: “Because the [city’s land management code] was adopted by ordinance, it is axiomatic that it may only be amended by ordinance.”
The memo said “the Board of Aldermen should be cautious in adopting a resolution that may appear to be an attempt to place requirements upon pending development projects.”
While the comprehensive plan talks about gateway areas, it doesn’t define what the term means, the memo said.
“Because the Comprehensive Plan is not, in and of itself, a zoning regulation, some of the concepts included therein are not articulated with the degree of specificity that will be needed in order to allow the Planning Commission to evaluate a project and make a defensible decision on a zoning application,” the memo said.
Nash said Wednesday that she was happy to eliminate the language that Nessen had flagged.
She said she would leave it up to Mayor Michael O’Connor to decide whether there should be another workshop on the resolution or if it should move forward to a hearing.
