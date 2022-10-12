No Trucks Sign
Buy Now

A sign prohibiting heavy vehicles is displayed at West 12th Street in Frederick on Wednesday.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

Commercial truck drivers in Frederick might need to rethink their routes as the city considers changing its rules for which streets they may use.

The mayor and aldermen on Wednesday discussed possible changes to the city's rules for commercial vehicles traveling through neighborhoods.

Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP

Tags

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription