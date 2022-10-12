Commercial truck drivers in Frederick might need to rethink their routes as the city considers changing its rules for which streets they may use.
The mayor and aldermen on Wednesday discussed possible changes to the city's rules for commercial vehicles traveling through neighborhoods.
The Frederick Police Department has gotten several complaints about commercial vehicles going through residential neighborhoods, Capt. Kirk Henneberry told the mayor and aldermen Wednesday.
Current city law bans vehicles with a manufacturer's rated capacity of more than three quarters of a ton and a gross vehicle weight of more than 7,000 pounds on streets marked with signs prohibiting them.
The rule doesn't apply to government or emergency vehicles or to school buses exempted in writing from the chief of police, as well as any vehicle providing residential services or delivering items to a home on the street.
But weight standards are hard to apply just by looking at a vehicle, Henneberry said.
The proposed changes to the ordinance would use the Maryland Code's definition of a commercial motor vehicle, and provide exemptions for government or emergency vehicles and for vehicles making local deliveries, doing repairs or contracting work, or other temporary work for a property on the street.
The proposed amendments to the ordinance would change the punishment for violating the rules from a criminal misdemeanor to a citation for failure to obey a traffic control device.
The city could also list a violation as a municipal infraction, although that would leave officers with less authority to compel drivers to produce identification than a traffic citation would, Henneberry said.
Alderwoman Katie Nash worried that a citation could cause drivers to get points on their driving record and possibly lose their commercial license.
Unless someone already has a bad driving record, judges usually work with them to avoid that outcome, Henneberry said.
The city needs to think about which alternate routes commercial vehicles will take if they're banned from certain streets, Alderman Kelly Russell said.
Mayor Michael O'Connor said he wanted to make sure that signs were placed in a location, so that drivers see them before they turn onto a street. Otherwise, they have to back up or find another way out.
The city will consider those details as they replace the current signs, if a change is adopted, said Cherian Eapen, a traffic engineer with the city.
Alderman Derek Shackelford said he would like more information on how the city currently directs commercial vehicles.
Gail Bradley, a 12th Street resident, said the issue has been a problem in the city for 30 years.
The current signs are often covered by trees, or posted too far down the block for drivers to see them in time, she said.
Bradley said her neighborhood has seven schools where children of all ages walk to school.
“It seems like a safety issue — children versus trucks,” she said.
Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.