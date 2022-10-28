Brunswick appointed a new city administrator, choosing Julie Martorana — who had been serving as the city’s economic development and grants coordinator — to fill the position.
Martorana succeeds longtime city administrator David Dunn, who announced his retirement in August. Martorana was chosen out of 150 applicants and received unanimous support from the council, Carrie Myers, director of administration, said during a Tuesday meeting.
Martorana said she has 36 years of experience in higher education, is a certified project manager and has a lot of experience working in Brunswick.
She was a member of Brunswick Main Street and served as the nonprofit’s Chairman of the Board for four years, a release from the city announcing the new positions said. She was also a volunteer on the City Ethics Commissions and Economic Development Commission before she began working for the city in 2021, according to the release.
“Who gets to retire and do something just because you love it?” she said during the meeting.
The city also appointed Jeremy Mose as assistant city administrator, a new position within the city. Mose was formerly the assistant city administrator of public facilities. In that role, he led the public works and utilities departments. His new role will expand his responsibilities to administration, planning and Brunswick Police Department, the release said.
Myers said the city administrator will take on a broader role in the city with strategic planning and relationship building. The assistant city administrator will focus on the more daily functions of each department with the department heads, she said.
Follow Clara Niel on Twitter:
@clarasniel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.