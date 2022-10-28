Brunswick appointees

Brunswick’s new city administrator Julie Martorana and new assistant city administrator Jeremy Mose, middle, stand with Mayor Nathan Brown. Martorana and Mose were appointed to their new positions during a council meeting Tuesday.

 By Clara Niel cniel@newspost.com

Brunswick appointed a new city administrator, choosing Julie Martorana — who had been serving as the city’s economic development and grants coordinator — to fill the position.

Martorana succeeds longtime city administrator David Dunn, who announced his retirement in August. Martorana was chosen out of 150 applicants and received unanimous support from the council, Carrie Myers, director of administration, said during a Tuesday meeting.

