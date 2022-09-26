Brunswick is crafting a law that would let residents keep chickens.
The argument of backyard chickens has been around for years, City Administrator David Dunn said. Efforts to change the law to allow backyard chickens were never successful, he said.
The last major push was in 2015, when protests erupted after two illegal chickens were sent to West Virginia.
The issue returned to the forefront leading up the Aug. 2 City Council election. The city put a question on the ballot about whether to allow backyard chickens. Voters approved the measure, 425-306.
“This is the only serious move over the years,” Dunn said.
Following the election, Mayor Nathan Brown asked council members to propose anything they wanted to see in a new ordinance allowing chickens. From there, the city's staff reviewed ordinances in other municipalities for guidance on what Brunswick could do.
Frederick adopted its backyard chicken ordinance in 2016, Todd Himes, the chief building code official for Frederick, wrote in an email Friday. The city has issued 30 backyard chicken permits since then.
Middletown tried passing a backyard chicken ordinance in June 2021, but failed, the News-Post reported. Like in Brunswick, backyard chickens have been a contentious issue for years.
In Thurmont, commissioners are considering banning all livestock on nonagricultural properties, with the exception of chickens, the News-Post reported in June. The mayor sent a letter to the town attorney, asking for more information about the kind of restrictions the town could enforce.
Brunswick will have a few more workshops for the public before taking a vote, Dunn said.
"The main thing is being transparent with the public," he said.
The council dissected the potential ordinance Sept. 20, discussing language on flock size, chicken care and more.
Some topics were more thoroughly discussed during the workshop, like making it mandatory to get a neighbor's signature.
Dunn said one council member suggested this provision: “Signatures of all abutting neighbors to the backyard stating that they are aware and agree to neighbor keeping chickens."
In his review of other chicken ordinances in the state, he said, he could not find anything similar.
Most council members questioned the legality and intrusiveness of needing neighbors to approve backyard foul.
Councilman Brian Sandusky said he interpreted the sentence as more of a notification to neighbors rather than asking for permission. It could be similar to people in a homeowner association having to notify neighbors, and get a signature of acknowledgment, that they are building a deck.
Councilman Vaughn Ripley said not all communities have HOAs.
Councilman Christopher Vigliotti also challenged the principle of getting neighbors' permission.
“Did you have to do that if you wanted a dog?” Vigliotti asked.
Councilwoman Angel White agreed with the additional permission, since it forces people to talk to their neighbors.
“People, though, have autoimmune diseases and things. It might be helpful to have a conversation with them and find out if that's a situation,” she said. “I think this indicates the opportunity for them to have a conversation.”
Others on the council, though, said conversations with their neighbors about chickens are good, but the city can’t legislate them.
Brown decided to strike that line from the ordinance, unless anyone wanted to discuss it again.
During a public comment period, three people spoke, all from Vigliotti's family.
Vigliotti’s wife, Angelique Vigliotti, 46, motioned to the many people in the room when she addressed the council's concerns about chicken enforcement.
“With how many people are here tonight and how many people are commenting, I don't really think this is going to be a huge issue,” she said. “People that do come and do the permit obviously are probably going to be very honest about it.”
Councilman Vigliotti’s child, Dom Vigliotti, 17, also attended. Dom, who uses they and them pronouns, said they always supported having backyard chickens. Not only do they appreciate the freshness of backyard chicken eggs versus store-bought eggs, they said they felt most of the legislation was "arbitrary" and hard to enforce.
"I think that any sort of permit process or licensing is not necessary at all. And I think that to people who live within neighborhoods, that should be done exclusively with the HOA," Dom Vigliotti said.
Daniel McBride, 11, wore a chicken onesie to the workshop. Angelique, his mother, encouraged him as he walked up to the lectern.
“It's been a law to not have chickens for years and we always wanted to have chickens and so that's why we come out here," Danny said. "We wanted to maybe talk about chickens."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.