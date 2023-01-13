Brunswick is working with the Maryland Department of Transportation on a report expected to be finished within the next two weeks regarding solutions for train blockages in the city.

On Nov. 16, Brunswick met with various federal, state and local authorities to discuss the prevalent train blockages in the city, City Administrator Julie Martorana said. About 30 people, including representatives from MDOT, the Federal Railroad Administration, the railroad company CSX, and Frederick County Emergency Management, were at the meeting, she said.

