Brunswick is working with the Maryland Department of Transportation on a report expected to be finished within the next two weeks regarding solutions for train blockages in the city.
On Nov. 16, Brunswick met with various federal, state and local authorities to discuss the prevalent train blockages in the city, City Administrator Julie Martorana said. About 30 people, including representatives from MDOT, the Federal Railroad Administration, the railroad company CSX, and Frederick County Emergency Management, were at the meeting, she said.
The city and MDOT have been working to identify short-term solutions to help with the blockages. They are looking into how much each potential solution costs and how feasible they are.
“MDOT is working with us to find funding to do some of those short-term things while we’re looking at what are some of the longer-term things,” Martorana said.
MDOT deferred to the city for any questions on the report, saying Brunswick is leading it.
Some short-term ideas mentioned were having a camera feed on the town website, or setting up a notification system like a digital board with updates that people can see once they come into Brunswick, Martorana said.
In a Dec. 8 email, CSX spokeswoman Sheriee Bowman wrote that the only solution to the blockages in Brunswick would be a grade separation, such as a bridge.
“In our view, the safest crossing is one that doesn’t exist,” Bowman wrote. “Closing at-grade crossings eliminates the risk of collisions and improves public safety by minimizing opportunities for cars and trains to meet.”
CSX has major rail yard operations in Brunswick’s downtown. Part of that yard is a railroad track that cuts through South Maple Avenue. It separates the city and the Brunswick Family Campground, which attracts more than 20,000 people a year.
South Maple Avenue is the only road that links both sides. That becomes an issue when trains block the road, sometimes for hours at a time, and leave people and cars stranded and stuck.
It’s been an issue for years, according to documents from the city.
Martorana said the blockages have only become worse with supply-chain problems that began with the pandemic.
“[CSX] builds longer trains now, to move more stuff at once. And so therefore, here in Brunswick is a major place where they’ll put parts of trains together … [The trains are] longer, and now blocks where our crossing is and people can’t get across,” Martorana said.
In August, an Amtrak train hit a tractor-trailer at the crossing. No one was injured, but it put a spotlight on the issue of train blockages, which Mayor Nathan Brown blamed for the incident.
Brown deferred questions about the meeting and developments with the blockages to Martorana.
Bowman wrote that CSX made adjustments to their switching operations to hopefully alleviate traffic pressure at the crossing.
Like Bowman, Martorana said the only feasible long-term solution would be to build something to go over the tracks.
During a council meeting also on Nov. 16, the town was presented with some of the long-term solutions it could take, which includes bridges or connections to bridges.
Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel
