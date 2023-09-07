Frederick City Hall
A woman walks up the steps of toward the entrance of the Frederick City Hall in 2022. A committee charged with reviewing the city’s governance structure is examining expanding its Board of Alderman.

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

Frederick should expand the size of its legislative body, according to early recommendations before a committee considering changes to the city’s charter.

But how that body is structured between districts and at-large members could be left up to voters.

(3) comments

Blueline
Blueline

The old Do Less with More philosophy.

Report Add Reply
niceund

This is a joke, right?

Report Add Reply
AOC
AOC

"But committee member Marvin Ausherman argued in favor of requiring the position, since an elected mayor is not guaranteed to be an effective administrator."

Ah, rhe Jessica Fitzwater rule!

Report Add Reply

