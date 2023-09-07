Frederick should expand the size of its legislative body, according to early recommendations before a committee considering changes to the city’s charter.
But how that body is structured between districts and at-large members could be left up to voters.
A subgroup of members of the city’s Ad Hoc Charter Review Committee presented potential recommendations for changes to the city’s governing structure to the full committee at a meeting Thursday.
The subcommittee’s recommendations included expanding the size of the Board of Aldermen from five to seven members and changing the name of the board to “city council” in an attempt to modernize the language of the city’s governing document.
But whether the officials on the board would be elected in districts rather than citywide, or with a mix of districts and at-large members, is still to be determined.
The subcommittee also recommended that the charter set up a clear separation of powers between the legislative body and the mayor, and require the mayor to appoint a chief administrative officer to handle the day-to-day operations of the city.
But whether the administrative position should be required or just allowed under the charter is another issue that the committee has to resolve as it nears the completion of its work.
The committee, which meets at City Hall on the first and third Thursday of each month, is expected to finish debate and votes on the preliminary recommendations made by its various subcommittees at its next meeting on Sept. 21.
Much of the discussion Thursday centered around the issue of aldermanic districts and the chief administrative officer position.
The subcommittee recommended expanding the Board of Aldermen to seven members, but leaving the issue of aldermanic districts up to voters to decide.
But the issue of districts is one of the main reasons that the commission was assembled, and simply leaving the matter to voters without a recommendation would be “passing the buck,” committee Chairman Tom Lynch said.
Committee member John Funderburk agreed, saying that aldermanic districts is one of the main issues he hears about from people in the community.
Ultimately, the committee decided to have the subcommittee present more information on the pros and cons of districts at the next meeting.
On the discussion of a chief administrative officer, Mayor Michael O’Connor’s chief of staff, Gayon Sampson, urged that any change be flexible enough to allow an incoming mayor flexibility to run the type government.
While not a member of the committee, Sampson is one of several city staff members who attend most of its meetings.
Funderburk said he felt the charter should allow for but not require an administrative position, to avoid reducing the mayor to a largely ceremonial position overseeing “ribbon cuttings and picnics.”
But committee member Marvin Ausherman argued in favor of requiring the position, since an elected mayor is not guaranteed to be an effective administrator.
When the city was smaller, the mayor could run the day-to-day operations, Ausherman said.
But with a population of about 80,000, that may no longer be the case.
“When do you abandon the old, simplistic methods, and get more professional about it?” Ausherman said.
Several ideas presented Thursday were “cornerstone recommendations” that many of the committee’s other suggestions would rest on, Lynch said.
The committee plans to present a final report in November to the mayor and aldermen, who will decide which recommendations, if any, to approve.
Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter:
@RMarshallFNP
(3) comments
The old Do Less with More philosophy.
This is a joke, right?
"But committee member Marvin Ausherman argued in favor of requiring the position, since an elected mayor is not guaranteed to be an effective administrator."
Ah, rhe Jessica Fitzwater rule!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.