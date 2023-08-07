Two projects to help create a more friendly environment for pedestrians and bicyclists in Frederick will move ahead after getting approval by the city.
A grant from the state Department of Transportation will fund the design of a portion of a shared-use path along an old railroad right-of-way along East Street, a project that will connect with a county trail extending to Walkersville.
The city’s aldermen approved a $246,931 agreement with the engineering firm Wallace Montgomery on Thursday night for design of a shared-use path from Eighth Street to about 800 feet south of the interchange for U.S. 15 and Md. 26.
The path will travel along the right-of-way of the Pennsylvania Railroad.
The third phase of the project will include a bridge over the highway interchange, as well as approaches to the bridge, David Edmondson, a transportation planner with the city, told the aldermen Thursday.
A fourth phase will extend the path from Clemson Corner to Monocacy Boulevard, where it will link up with a county trail that will extend to Fountain Rock Park in Walkersville.
The city is selecting a consultant to provide advanced designs for that section, Edmondson said.
The aldermen also voted Thursday to approve an agreement to accept a $305,982 grant from the State Highway Administration to complete design of a two-way protected bicycle lane on Seventh Street from East Street to Military Road.
The grant covers 80% of the project’s cost, with the city providing the remaining $76,495 through a project in its Capital Improvements Program.
The lanes would travel along the south side of Seventh Street, and would link East Street with a traffic-calming project in the city’s Villa Estates neighborhood, and existing bike lanes on North Market Street, Edmondson said.
As preparations continue for a project to widen U.S. 15 through the city, the city’s staff is working with the state to make sure that new ramps for the highway at Seventh Street are designed with bicyclists and pedestrians in mind, he said.
The state grant will take the bike lane project from a preliminary design phase to something buildable, Edmondson said.
The city staff will also work with Fort Detrick, Frederick Health Hospital, Hood College, and residents to address concerns, he said.
Alderman Ben MacShane asked whether the lanes would all be in the street, or whether they may shift onto the sidewalk or a shared use path at any point.
The two-way lanes on the street seem to make the most sense from the initial design, but that’s why community feedback is important, Edmondson said.
“We do have time to get this right, and we don’t want to rush it,” he said.
(22) comments
“A waste of money” - definition: Something that other people will use that will be beneficial to them that I will never use. (See “short-sightedness”, “selfishness”)
I lived just off 7th for over a decade and I used my bike from time to time there. So I am intimately familiar with that entire neighborhood as bike rider and driver. I also have lived in Eugene OR and Davis California and was a daily bike commuter in both of those bike friendly cities. The idea that such a heavily used road that provides vehicle access to a regional hospital and to a major federal installation can be made into a safe two way bike route is absurd. Whoever planned this is so incompetent they should be fired.
Hear, hear!!
Again, I repeat, who are the brainiacs coming up with these plans?? Why would we build a path to Walkersville? It's utterly stupid!! We have much larger communities to the North of the city that cannot go anywhere without getting in a car! Whittier, Cloverhill, North Crossing, Tuscarora Creek, the new apartments on Walter Martz, Cannon Bluff, Meadowbrook, and more cannot get downtown or to a grocery store without getting in a car!! We have the old trolley right of way that literally goes through Whittier all the way to Emmitsburg!! Why isn't that rail to trail a priority? What a waste of money to build a stupid bridge over Rte. 26 when all those Worman's Mill residents, etc. already have easy access to shopping by bike or walking!! Also, all this waste of money on Climate Change committees, etc. shows our local politicians are completely disconnected from reality!! If you really want to stop climate change, get people to stop driving their cars - automobiles and trucks are THE number one contributor to climate change! Doesn't anyone at Winchester Hall or City Hall have any modicum of common sense?? It's unfortunate, but obviously not!! [thumbdown][thumbdown][thumbdown]
You mean the North Branch Trail that's planned to open in 2024-25? https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/7ffdaa4006534ef5bfdcac6eabf25224?header
Glen - that is correct and think you for including the link. I knew this was in the overall plan, but I guess my point is questioning why it isn't moving forward now, rather than the East St. to Rte. 26 trail - which makes absolutely no sense. Thanks again!!
Seems likely that, given the # of apartments either recently built or currently under construction around the East/N Market area, a lot more people will probably use a shared use path to cover the few blocks to downtown than would make the four mile or more ride in from Whittier/Kellerton.
Here’s news for you: shared use paths are not pedestrian friendly. Bikers do not care if they startle or knock down pedestrians. Get the bikes off pedestrian walkways.
That's BS, obviously you've probably never used one!!
I have no choice but to use a “shared” path every time I try to take a quiet walk through Baker Park. Bicyclists race through and could not care less who they injure.
You can build all the bike lanes you want, just don’t pretend they are safe for pedestrians. Don’t pretend they are “shared”.
Yeah lets build every user their own path. While we're at it, lets build separate lanes for sports cars because it's inconvenient to share the road with slower drivers.
I like it!!
Worst decision ever! 7th St is ridiculous with traffic and now space in the street is taken for bikes that won't use the lanes anyway? This area has been abused for decades by the city and Ft Detrick. From Sheetz, to allowing Fort traffic to flood the neighborhood streets, to the unsightly lines that come and go and come again, this neighborhood doesn't deserve additional problems. How about using funds for the water and "important" infrastructure projects instead of continuously raising fees for strapped citizens? Of course, since the mayor and other city officials reside in this area, I'm sure these wasteful pet projects will continue until residents finally wake up and vote them out of office.
Agreed - dumbest plan I've ever heard!!
Hopefully they do a better job than they did on the Baughman's Lane junction with Route 40, that combined a right turn merge lane off Baughman's onto 40, with a bike lane in front on a heavily used entrance to a gas station. Ridiculous.
Right on Gabe!! Can these planners get any stupider?? Absolutely amazing the lack of foresight.
How on earth are they going to put in a two way protected bike trail between East and Montclair. 7th is only one lane in each direction in that section. Does the city plan to remove parking? Where will residents park? Then in the section where 7th is two lanes, will this mean one less lane, by the hospital? The remainder of 7th from Taney to Military is also one lane in each direction that already has a BoE lane. Is this catering to a loud minority which happens to include a City Alderman? The City has done almost nothing to improve sidewalks which would really make a difference to more citizens.
M&A - it seems we can't fix stupid!!
Another project to be used by 1% of population,paid for by taxpayers. Total waste of money.
If the road you live on only serves 1% of the population should tax payer money be used to maintain it?
Any method for biking or walking into the city is better than having to get into a car. I would think all the Climate Change proponents would agree!
Fleawest,
I get your point, but that is actually very common. Our road sees very little use. About 0.01% of the county population lives along our road -- yet we still get county maintenance. Many roads are the same way.
Of course smaller rural roads with fewer users may require less maint., and everyone who lives along all county roads pays property taxes so it probably works out reasonably fair.
We all pay for a lot of things we do not use. For example, my wife and I don't have kids, yet since 1985 half of my/our property taxes have gone toward FCPS. Tens of thousands of dollars. I could be bitter about that, but I'm happy to support *public* (not private) education.
Everyone can point to things the gov't (local/state/federal) does that they do not benefit from and/or do not approve of. It would be nice if we could direct where at least a portion of our taxes go, but until that happens we do not have much choice but to accept that it's an imperfect system.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.