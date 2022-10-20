The control tower at Frederick Municipal Airport will receive a federal grant for new equipment after city officials approved it.
The mayor and aldermen voted at their meeting Thursday night to approve a $115,000 grant from the Federal Aviation Administration to update important equipment in the airport's control tower. The equipment is coming to the end of its operational life.
The grant and an ordinance to amend the fiscal 2023 budget to account for the money were approved as part of the meeting's consent agenda, which contains various items considered noncontroversial. Those items are usually approved collectively in one vote, often without discussion of individual items.
The money comes from a grant program set up as part of the federal infrastructure bill passed by November that provides $20 million to update, repair and replace airport towers and install new equipment.
The Frederick grant will include money for new radios and a backup weather station, among other items.
In August, the city's Municipal Airport Commission sent a letter to the mayor and aldermen saying that it had reviewed the grant offer and voted 4-0, with one abstention, to recommend that the city accept the offer.
Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.