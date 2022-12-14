Frederick will form a committee of residents and others as the city's aldermen consider changes to the operation of its Neighborhood Advisory Councils.
Several aldermen expressed support at a workshop Tuesday night for an ad hoc committee of residents and members of the city's staff to provide input on changing the NAC structure and how they operate.
The NAC process was established in 2002 to give residents a forum to collaborate and engage with city officials to address local issues.
Tuesday's session was a chance for the staff to get consensus from the aldermen on how they would like to move forward, said Gayon Sampson, chief of staff to Mayor Michael O'Connor.
The city's communications department has researched about 50 cities of various sizes that do various amounts of community engagement, Manager of Communications Allen Etzler told the aldermen.
The department also used social media, surveys, and direct outreach to 15 organizations, especially ones that deal with traditionally underrepresented communities, he said.
Styles of community engagement range widely, from groups that formally elect neighborhood leaders or appoint elected city leader to various neighborhoods to a nonprofit organization that includes the city's staff and residents, Etzler said.
In other areas, neighborhoods appoint a board that provides feedback to officials, while some neighborhoods take a more informal approach.
Options for Frederick could include keeping the NAC structure the same, moving from the current 12 NACs to a five- or six-NAC structure that lines up with the beat maps used by the Frederick Police Department, creating a seven-NAC system that aligns with the city's Small Area Plans, or moving to approximately 30 smaller NACs with a much more local focus.
The city could also move to a model with a board made up of a representative from each NAC.
Each approach has its pros and cons, Etzler said.
Having 30 NACs would make it hard to schedule meetings on a different day each month, or to avoid having meetings on days with mayor and aldermen workshops or meetings, he said.
The aldermen agreed during the fiscal 2023 budget cycle that they would like to make the process more effective.
Etzler's department set up an internal work group with Alderman Derek Shackelford to look at possible changes.
Tuesday's meeting was only an update, Shackelford said.
“No final decisions have been made at all,” he said.
The work of NACs has become much more limited than what they were originally intended to do, said city resident Kevin Sellner.
The city's land management code alone lists 11 specific roles for the organization, he told the aldermen.
“Let's get back to what the NACs were supposed to do. They were supposed to influence policy,” he said.
The city has never been very good at dealing with general concerns from the public, even as various mayoral administrations have been good at handling specific concerns, said Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak.
She said she wants to see much more participation from the public.
Any committee would have to include people who have never been involved in city politics before, Alderman Kelly Russell said.
Alderwoman Katie Nash said she thinks an ad hoc committee is a good idea, even though she knows it will be hard to get new people involved in the process.
“Sometimes for folks, it's just about making an invitation,” Shackelford said.
