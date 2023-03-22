The head of Frederick's Ethics Commission resigned this month, upset, he wrote in a letter, that his and the commission's integrity were questioned during a workshop hearing with the Board of Aldermen.
Commission Chairman Richard Stup sent a letter to Mayor Michael O'Connor on March 2, resigning his spot on the commission, after abruptly leaving a workshop with the aldermen the day before.
“For the second time in the past thirty days, during a scheduled meeting, the integrity of the individual members of the Ethics Commission and the integrity of the Ethics Commission as a whole have been questioned. This time in a public meeting,” Stup wrote, according to a copy of the letter obtained Wednesday.
Stup could not be reached for comment Wednesday. It was not immediately clear what other incident the letter referred to.
On March 1, Stup appeared at a workshop with O'Connor and the aldermen to discuss several state-mandated amendments to the ethics ordinances for municipalities. The General Assembly approved the changes in 2021.
At one point, the discussion among O'Connor, the aldermen, Stup, and City Attorney Rachel Nessen went into how the Ethics Commission gathers information before it decides whether to hold a hearing.
Having a hearing without all of the facts could require an official to hire an attorney and spend thousands of dollars to defend themselves against a frivolous claim, Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak said.
The complaint will determine what action is taken, O'Connor said. A vague complaint won't go far, but a more specific one might be viewed differently.
Not everything that comes to the commission gets a hearing, Stup said.
Complaints have to address which sections of the ethics ordinance were violated, and the commission can determine whether there's enough evidence for a hearing.
“[A complaint] will give us an opinion if perhaps there's certain sections of the ordinance you should look at, because that's not their job to come up with a recommendation for us. ... It's up to the ethics commission to do that,” Stup said.
“Well, that's a little terrifying to me right now,” Kuzemchak said.
After a few moments, Stup picked up his papers and stood up.
“Mr. Mayor, may I be excused? I can't take this,” he said, before leaving the room.
A video of the meeting is posted on the city's website. The discussion of the ethics ordinance starts at about 1:13. Stup excuses himself and walks out at about 39:50.
In his letter to O'Connor, Stup wrote that he served on the commission for 24 years, including 22 as chairman.
“Since I am and have been the Ethics Commission Chair for the past 22 years, I feel that these verbal attacks have been a direct denunciation of my leadership on the commission as well as my integrity and reputation,” he wrote.
Some aldermen wrote in text messages to the News-Post on Wednesday that they didn't know Stup resigned until they received an email with the letter on Wednesday.
Kuzemchak wrote in an email that she knew he resigned, but nothing else.
“It seems to me he didn't want to answer questions about how the Ethics Commission operates and was angry that I asked some during workshop,” Kuzemchak wrote.
Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP
