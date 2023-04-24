Dairy Maid East Street Study
A pedestrian walks across East 7th Street toward the Dairy Maid Dairy plant on East Street on Monday afternoon.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Frederick will receive $80,000 from a regional planning organization to help improve interactions between businesses and pedestrians in the city's East Street corridor as the area redevelops.

The money from the Transportation Planning Board of the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments will fund 30% of the design of plans for new sidewalks, bike lanes, and pedestrian crossing improvements where the city is trying to improve walkability and pedestrian access.

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.

(1) comment

Guy T. Ashton

Phew! Thank goodness, another study! I was getting worried as we hadn’t had a study in weeks!

