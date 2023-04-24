Frederick will receive $80,000 from a regional planning organization to help improve interactions between businesses and pedestrians in the city's East Street corridor as the area redevelops.
The money from the Transportation Planning Board of the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments will fund 30% of the design of plans for new sidewalks, bike lanes, and pedestrian crossing improvements where the city is trying to improve walkability and pedestrian access.
The project will focus on ways to accommodate active industry into a pedestrian-friendly streetscape, according to a news release from the planning board.
The process will take sketched designs from the existing plans for the city's East Street redesign and bring them closer to something buildable, said Dave Edmondson, a transportation planner for the city.
A report released in July highlighted the area around Dairy Maid Dairy between 7th and 8th streets as a “highly challenging location” for accommodating frequent truck traffic for the dairy’s operations, as well as bicyclists and pedestrians.
The city has worked with Dairy Maid, with its loading docks and trucks coming and going, to make the area more safe, Edmondson said.
The dairy's manager could not be reached for comment Monday.
Urban industry like Dairy Maid has become less common over time, and the study is a good opportunity to see how older industry can be done in ways that work with the kind of pedestrian and bicycle traffic that people want, Edmondson said.
“How can we keep these folks here?” he asked.
Frederick Alderman Kelly Russell, the city's representative on the Transportation Planning Board and a longtime advocate for bike and pedestrian access in the city, wrote in an email Monday that the money brings the city closer to having an East Street corridor that is welcoming and safe for all users.
“The thriving industries in this area are an integral part of this community and will be for years to come, so creating a design that allows this commerce to thrive alongside of people walking and rolling means a safer environment for all,” Russell wrote.
Getting the project to 30% design is an important milestone to move the project forward, Edmondson said.
The state likes to see progress when evaluating requests for additional funding, he said.
“This is really the next step to making that East Street design a reality,” he said.
Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP
(1) comment
Phew! Thank goodness, another study! I was getting worried as we hadn’t had a study in weeks!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.