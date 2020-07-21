Tuesday would have been Raymond Scott's 85th birthday. His friends and family celebrated by unveiling a permanent way to remember the restauranteur.
In a short ceremony outside Frederick's McCurdy Field, the city renamed a portion of Scholl's Lane near the stadium “Scotty's Bus Lane,” in honor of Scott and the converted bus he used as a food truck that often parked there for more than four decades.
Serving up chili dogs, sandwiches and good conversation, Scott's bus was an institution in the city.
Whether the topic was sports, politics or relationships, “whatever it was, you could find it on the bus,” said Alderman Derek Shackelford at the unveiling of the new sign for the renamed street.
Scott died in April at the age of 84.
Shackelford, who led the drive for the name change, thanked Scott's family “for allowing him to be shared with so many in our community.”
The turnout for Tuesday's ceremony, with several dozen people gathered in the mid-afternoon heat, was a testimony to Scott's life, Mayor Michael O'Connor said.
Along with the food bus, Scott had a restaurant on All Saints Street and a take-out store on East Church Street at various times.
But he was best known for the bus, which drew lines down the block at lunchtime for a menu of hot dogs, burgers, sandwiches, roast beef, steamers, and more.
Along with the change of the street name, there are also plans for a mural of Scott on one of the baseball field's dugouts.
The family was in awe of the community's support for the change, Scott's granddaughter, Chloe Scott, said Tuesday.
The bus wasn't just a place for grab-and-go food, but for conversation and laughter, she said.
“Lots of kids grew up on that bus, myself included,” she said.
