A committee reviewing Frederick's Neighborhood Advisory Councils is considering whether they could become nonprofit organizations, add a smaller group to help coordinate issues with the city, or add elected rather than volunteer leaders.
The Ad Hoc Neighborhood Engagement and NAC Committee, appointed by Mayor Michael O'Connor, will look at all three options as it considers ways to increase resident participation in the city.
The committee agreed during a meeting Tuesday at City Hall to form groups to study various possibilities.
The committee looked at 50 communities across the country, most with populations between 80,000 and 90,000, and the models and systems they use to engage with residents.
For example, Temple, Texas, with a population of more than 85,000, has 20 Neighborhood Coalitions, according to information compiled by the committee.
The coalitions can help identify issues, develop and maintain contacts in neighborhoods, and handle neighborhood improvement plans.
Franklin, Tennessee, with more than 80,000 residents, has no groups similar to NACs, but the city government works closely with a nonprofit group called Franklin Tomorrow, which helps coordinate local residents and groups.
Great Falls, Montana, elects neighborhood councilors for at least nine neighborhood districts during city elections every two years. Syracuse, New York, has no city-affiliated program, but numerous independent, nonprofit neighborhood associations.
Great Falls is significantly smaller than Frederick, with nearly 59,000 residents. Syracuse is significantly larger, with a population of more than 142,000.
Frederick had a population of about 79,588 as of July 2021, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Committee member Jenifer Rodriguez said Temple's 20 groups allow for a lot of neighborhood participation, while Great Falls' councilors allow for representation from different neighborhoods.
Committee member Natalie Gipson also liked the models of Temple and Great Falls, with the elected councilors allowing for formal representation in dealing with the city.
But NAC elections could be difficult given the generally low level of resident involvement, said committee member Kevin Sellner.
Some NACs don't have coordinators, he said.
Committee member Gayle Petersen said the NACs should be part of the city's formal structure, as a way of disseminating information from the city and providing feedback from residents to city officials.
Alderman Derek Shackelford, the Board of Aldermen's liaison to the committee, said that whatever decision it makes should show how much power it wants NACs to have.
Does the committee want NACs to be part of the city's bureaucratic structure, or have more freedom and flexibility, he asked.
The committee also discussed ways to increase awareness in the community about what NACs are doing and to gather feedback from residents.
The city could send out the schedule for NAC meetings and important information for residents to know in its quarterly water bills, Petersen said.
Rodriguez suggested that committee members ask homeowners associations and other organizations to send representatives to NAC meetings to get more community input.
The committee's meetings are held at 4:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month.
