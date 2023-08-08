Frederick City Hall
The committee considering ways to increase involvement among Frederick’s residents and the city’s neighborhoods is expected to wrap up its deliberations this month.

The ad hoc group’s recommendations could restructure how the city’s Neighborhood Advisory Councils operate, including the number of NACs in the city, in hopes of increasing residents’ voices in interactions with the city’s government.

Guy T. Ashton

A committee to discuss committees. I think this administration has finally jumped the shark.

lewisantq

Creating a several-layer bureaucracy with numerous mandates/requirements in order to improve communication with citizens is ridiculous. What we need is to elect a mayor and aldermen who want to listen to citizens. With one exception the current city officials are not receptive to citizen's opinions. During the recent consideration of some zoning issues, I became aware that several of the aldermen were circulating a treatise by a Boston University academic that argued that citizens should not be permitted to weigh in on zoning issues because the people who attended meetings that involved zoning tended to be whiter, older and wealthier than the average citizen and would have an out-sized influence if public zoning meetings were held. The academic labeled these people as the "entitled". How undemocratic can they get? If the officials don't want to listen, setting up this bureaucracy is an exercise in futility. Bob Lewis

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

[thumbup] Bob.

