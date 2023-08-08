The committee considering ways to increase involvement among Frederick’s residents and the city’s neighborhoods is expected to wrap up its deliberations this month.
The ad hoc group’s recommendations could restructure how the city’s Neighborhood Advisory Councils operate, including the number of NACs in the city, in hopes of increasing residents’ voices in interactions with the city’s government.
The committee’s members made changes to the resolution containing their recommendations at a meeting Tuesday, but put off a scheduled vote on the number of NACs and the overall resolution until a meeting on Aug. 22.
The city has 12 NACs, but the level of community engagement varies widely.
The committee is expected to recommend either keeping the number of NACs at 10 to 12, or reducing the number to five to seven and having each cover a larger area.
Having more NACs would help make issues more focused and relevant to residents and help NAC coordinators manage local concerns, committee member Kevin Sellner said.
But more NACs means less attention for each one from city officials, he said.
Similarly, fewer NACs may mean that each one could have a liaison from the Board of Aldermen. However, the larger area may mean that issues aren’t as relevant to individual residents, and the system could be strained as the city grows, Sellner said.
The committee’s proposed resolution would set up a structure in which each NAC’s residents elect a Board of Coordinators of up to seven members.
Each Board of Coordinators would recommend a NAC liaison to be appointed by the mayor and approved by the aldermen.
The various liaisons would form a Board of Liaisons, whose members will hold board meetings at least every three months, as well as all NAC meetings and any meetings of the mayor and aldermen, as needed.
Committee member Jenifer Rodriguez suggested allowing individual NACs to go around the liaison committee for minor issues that only pertain to their group.
But Sellner and member Gayle Petersen expressed concerns that the change would allow NACs to circumvent the committee and make it irrelevant.
Petersen also said she would like to see a clause in the resolution eliminated that states that city funding for NAC operations is not guaranteed and can be eliminated at any time before it is used.
The NACs would be used to highlight neighborhood issues to elected officials or members of the city’s staff, propose solutions to address the issues, work with the city government and community organizations, and provide the city staff, elected officials, and other NAC officials input on city policies, as well as development projects and other proposals affecting city neighborhoods.
The mayor and aldermen would be expected to meet at least four times a year with the NAC liaisons to discuss issues and concerns.
Each NAC would be “encouraged” to hold at least one social event, volunteer program, or community project each year.
Along with the proposed policies, the ad hoc committee is also recommending that input from the NACs in proposed changes to the city’s zoning rules or development projects be received earlier in the planning process, to allow better feedback from the community.
This would allow residents to get a better understanding of proposals that may affect their neighborhood, as well as allow the city and developers to get suggestions and concerns about projects earlier in the development process, the resolution said.
A committee to discuss committees. I think this administration has finally jumped the shark.
Creating a several-layer bureaucracy with numerous mandates/requirements in order to improve communication with citizens is ridiculous. What we need is to elect a mayor and aldermen who want to listen to citizens. With one exception the current city officials are not receptive to citizen's opinions. During the recent consideration of some zoning issues, I became aware that several of the aldermen were circulating a treatise by a Boston University academic that argued that citizens should not be permitted to weigh in on zoning issues because the people who attended meetings that involved zoning tended to be whiter, older and wealthier than the average citizen and would have an out-sized influence if public zoning meetings were held. The academic labeled these people as the "entitled". How undemocratic can they get? If the officials don't want to listen, setting up this bureaucracy is an exercise in futility. Bob Lewis
[thumbup] Bob.
