The Ausherman Family Foundation and the city of Frederick are looking for a consultant to help create a comprehensive plan to develop the city’s Westside Regional Park.

There are many competing priorities about what facilities and amenities belong in the park, Kathryn Vicere, the foundation’s community impact manager, told the city’s aldermen at a meeting Wednesday.

— Ryan Marshall

Tags

(2) comments

Reader1954

I've heard nothing about what could go into this park for years. Pools, playing fields, etc. and yet the only thing there is the playground build with donations.

Report Add Reply
niceund

This "park" has bled Frederick citizens dry for years. Taxes on interest, plan studies, various consultants, etc. Time to forget the park and build 200,000 mixed use dwellings. Wake up Frederick.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription