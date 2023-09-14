The Ausherman Family Foundation and the city of Frederick are looking for a consultant to help create a comprehensive plan to develop the city’s Westside Regional Park.
There are many competing priorities about what facilities and amenities belong in the park, Kathryn Vicere, the foundation’s community impact manager, told the city’s aldermen at a meeting Wednesday.
Acquired by the city in 2008, the park is also expected to include a facility of the National Park Service to house the service’s National Historic Preservation Training Center.
In 2016, the city conducted a study to find what amenities should go into the 148-acre parcel of land along Frederick’s Butterfly Lane.
“While progress has been made using [the 2016 study] as a beacon, many of the circumstances have changed since 2016, including the views of the community,” Vicere said.
The new process would allow a consultant to create a comprehensive action plan for the park, she said.
She expected that a report could be available within six months.
Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak, a longtime advocate of the park, said she was pleased that the city will be looking at all possible options for it.
Kuzemchak said she hopes to see some options available for the city’s next budget cycle in May and June.
Alderman Kelly Russell said she didn’t have any specific desires for what amenities should go into the park.
“I want to see one thing: progress,” Russell said.
(2) comments
I've heard nothing about what could go into this park for years. Pools, playing fields, etc. and yet the only thing there is the playground build with donations.
This "park" has bled Frederick citizens dry for years. Taxes on interest, plan studies, various consultants, etc. Time to forget the park and build 200,000 mixed use dwellings. Wake up Frederick.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.