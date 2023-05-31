Frederick’s mayor and aldermen will consider changes to how they do their jobs, as they reevaluate the city’s legislative process.
The changes could include the process for how legislation is introduced and creating a timeline for how it would move toward passage.
Mayor Michael O’Connor said at a workshop meeting Wednesday that he thinks it would be good to have the city’s process better defined.
“Something that formalizes that process, I think, would be in the interest of the body and of the public,” O’Connor said.
Under the current process, a member of the board introduces a proposed ordinance to the rest of the board, Gayon Sampson, chief of staff to O’Connor, said Wednesday.
If the ordinance is passed, the city clerk delivers it to the mayor, who has two weeks to sign or veto it.
In the case of a veto, the aldermen have 30 days to override the veto with votes from four members of the five-member board.
Sampson reviewed Frederick County’s process for introducing and passing legislation, and said members of the city’s staff had reviewed processes from jurisdictions including Salisbury, Westminster, Rockville, Bowie and Montgomery County in Maryland; New Haven, Connecticut; and Bloomington, Indiana.
The workshop also discussed whether changes should be included in the city’s charter or in the separate rules of procedure.
The legislative process is one of the issues also being considered by an ad hoc committee of city residents that is looking at possible updates to the charter.
The group is expected to make its recommendations to the mayor and aldermen by November.
In most jurisdictions, the legislative process is not written into the charter, Sampson said.
O’Connor said he thinks the charter should say that there’s a process, but that the process itself should be spelled out somewhere other than the charter.
Among the topics they would need to consider is how a new process would allow for workshops to review legislation, said Alderman Derek Shackelford.
A new process should consider opportunities for the city staff and departments to provide input and comment on proposed ordinances, Sampson said.
Alderman Kelly Russell said they’ll have to consider a process for who writes a bill and what criteria they would use for deciding when the “clock” for considering a bill would start.
Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.