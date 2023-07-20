Frederick's board of aldermen on Thursday voted unanimously to award a contract of more than $280,000 to a marine construction company to upgrade a boat ramp in the city's Riverside Center Park.
The upgrades will include widening the ramp and making it accessible for people with disabilities, according to city documents about the project.
Other additions will be a boat slide — an angled mechanism on which people can launch boats into the water — and a rock vane projection that will make it easier to launch kayaks into the river.
The ramp is an important access point for first responders and the upgrades could help improve public safety, city documents said.
"I think the improvements will go a long way, not only for recreation, but also for safety," Rick Albee, who is the project manager for the ramp upgrade and the city's hydrology and hydraulics supervisor, said at Thursday's meeting.
The contract, valued at $281,876, will be awarded to Gonce Enterprises Inc., based in Sparrows Point.
The upgrade project, which will increase accessibility of the ramp on the Monocacy River, has been in the works since 2020, according to Albee.
Gonce Enterprises submitted the "lowest responsive and responsible bid" out of the five the city received for the project, according to city documents. The city put out an invitation for bids in February.
- HMF Paving Contractors Inc., which submitted a bid for $399,609.90
- Triangle Contracting LLC, which submitted a bid for $448,613.50
- Vino Consulting Group LLC, which submitted a bid for $619,558
- Maverick Construction LLC, which submitted a bid for $824,885.
In 2020, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources' waterway improvement program awarded the city a $250,000 grant to make the boat ramp improvements, according to city documents.
The city will cover the additional $31,876 with funding allocated in its capital improvements program.
The city began discussing upgrades in early 2020, when the parks staff noted that it was becoming difficult to maintain the Riverside boat ramp because it had deteriorated, Albee told The Frederick News-Post.
Whenever it rained, floods in the park would deposit large amounts of sediment on the ramp and make it hard to clean, he added.
Albee said there isn't a set timeline for the construction of the ramp improvements, but he expects that work on the upgrades will begin as soon as the contract is officially awarded to Gonce Enterprises. Work on the ramp should take about two months, he said.
