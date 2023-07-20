Boat Ramp
Cathy Weadon, left, walks Maui down the Riverside Park boat ramp as her daughter Brooke Weadon waits to kayak in the Monocacy River on Friday.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

Frederick's board of aldermen on Thursday voted unanimously to award a contract of more than $280,000 to a marine construction company to upgrade a boat ramp in the city's Riverside Center Park.

The upgrades will include widening the ramp and making it accessible for people with disabilities, according to city documents about the project.

